What Movies are on TV Tonight? Here’s ours Complete TV Guide with the Best Movies broadcast tonight, Thursday 9 March 2023, in prime and late evening on the main free-to-air TV channels, with plots, casts and trailers.

The Man on the Train – The Commuter – at 9.20 pm on Rai 2 (Thriller, Action, 2018, duration: 105 Min)

A movie of Jaume Collet-Serra, con Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Jonathan Banks, Sam Neill, Elizabeth McGovern, Dean-Charles Chapman, Florence Pugh, Damson Idris, Clara Lago e Roland Møller. The Man on the Train – The Commuter: The Official Italian Movie Trailer – HD Plot of the film The man on the train – The Commuter: Insurer Michael McCauley has boarded a commuter train to work every day for ten years. The faces hidden behind paperback books and heavy briefcases become familiar to the man, who claims to be a good observer as well as a loyal passenger; and the solitary daily journey almost becomes a journey in company.

A day like many others Michael is approached by the self-styled psychologist Joann, who struts on the seat next to him and offers him a seemingly harmless challenge: to identify a passenger “out of place”, a person traveling on the same train and responding to certain characteristics, before the next stop. Intrigued, Michael accepts the challenge, but ends up involved in a dangerous criminal conspiracy that could cost him and the other passengers on the convoy their lives…

Apes Revolution – Planet of the Apes – at 21.10 on Rai Movie (Action, Drama, Sci-Fi, 2014, duration: 130 Min)

A movie of Matt Reeves, con Andy Serkis, Jason Clarke, Gary Oldman, Keri Russell, Toby Kebbell, Kodi Smith-McPhee, Enrique Murciano, Judy Greer and Kirk Acevedo. Apes Revolution – Planet of the Apes: Final Italian Trailer – HD Plot of the movie Apes Revolution – Planet of the Apes: In a San Francisco devastated by ALZ-113, a virus created ten years earlier to cure Alzheimer’s but later revealed to be deadly to mankind, two distinct groups live together. On the one hand, the only surviving humans on the planet who, naturally immune to the virus, try to survive with very few resources inside a fortress. On the other, a cohesive group of monkeys who, made evolved by the same drug, tested on their skin, live peacefully in the city’s redwood forest.

The precarious balance is interrupted when Dreyfus, leader of the humans, sends the scientist Malcolm and some armed companions into the territory of the monkeys, although the latter had strictly forbidden it. The goal is to access a dam near the forest to regain electricity. Hesitant, the leader Caesar, the chimpanzee who had led the liberation of his species, accepts the permanence of humans, on the condition that weapons are never used.

Thus begins a delicate coexistence, continually threatened by the outbreak of tension… See also Officially revealed that the five "tigers" of Sun Lijun's gang linked insiders to leave doubts | Political gangs | Gong Daoan | Deng Huilin

#ScrivimiAncora – at 21.10 on La5 (Comedy, Sentimental, 2014, duration: 102 Min)

A movie of Christian Ditter, con Lily Collins, Sam Claflin, Tamsin Egerton, Art Parkinson, Christian Cooke, Suki Waterhouse, Jaime Winstone, Norma Sheahan e Lily Laight. #ScrivimiAncora: The Italian trailer of the film – HD Plot of the film #ScrivimiAncora: Rosie and Alex have been best friends since the age of 5, when they met and got to know each other at a primary school in Dublin. They grew up inseparable, dreaming of traveling the world and leaving the small town where they live to move to America and attend college together. In reality, when it comes to love, life and making the right choices, the two boys are their own worst enemies. Between an unexpected event and a missed opportunity, fate pushes them inexorably in opposite directions, away from each other.

Only a continuous correspondence, made first of letters, then emails and text messages, manages to preserve their special bond. But can a friendship stand the test of time, distance, and an endless string of disastrous relationships, especially when you realize that maybe it’s more than that?…

Put grandma in the freezer – at 21.35 on Nove (Comedy, 2018, duration: 100 Min)

A movie of Giancarlo Fontana and Giuseppe G. Stasi, con Fabio De Luigi, Miriam Leone, Barbara Bouchet, Maurizio Lombardi, Marina Rocco, Francesco Di Leva, Lucia Ocone, Eros Pagni, Carlo Luca De Ruggieri and Susy Laude. Put Grandma in the Freezer: The Official Movie Trailer – HD Plot of the film Put grandma in the freezer: The film stars Fabio De Luigi as Simone Recchia, an awkward but incorruptible financier, ready to pursue justice at all costs, and Miriam Leone as Claudia, a young restorer who lives on her grandmother's pension, while she has long been waiting to be paid by the state for the work done. When the old lady suddenly dies, Claudia must find a way to avoid bankruptcy and be able to make ends meet. So she, with the complicity of her friends, plans a scam that will allow her to continue to collect her grandmother's pension …

Arturo – at 21 on Warner TV (Comedy, 1981, duration: 85 Min)

A movie of Steve Gordon, con Dudley Moore, Liza Minnelli, John Gielgud, Thomas Barbour, Anne De Salvo, Stephen Elliot, Geraldine Fitzgerald, Jill Eikenberry, Teo Ross and Barney Martin.

Plot of the film Arthur: The film tells the story of Arthur Bach, a wealthy young man from New York, a womanizer always in search of adventures. One day they propose an arranged marriage to the wealthy Susan Johnson, from whom he will inherit, once her husband, a fortune of seven hundred and fifty million dollars. According to Arthur’s parents she is the perfect woman, but he is not interested at all. For money, however, he agrees to get married.

As preparations for the ceremony and reception begin, the man meets and falls in love with Linda Marolla, a girl from a humble family who works as a waitress. She is now faced with a painful choice: marry for money or follow her heart, going against the wishes of his family …