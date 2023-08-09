Movies to see Wednesday 9 August, in prime time and late evening

What Movies are on TV Tonight? Here’s ours Complete TV Guide with the Best Movies broadcast tonight, Wednesday 9 August 2023, in prime and late evening on the main free-to-air TV channels, with plots, casts and trailers.

On the Carousel (Drama, Comedy) broadcast on Rai Movie at 21.10a film by Giorgia Cecere, with Claudia Gerini, Lucia Sardo, Alessio Vassallo, Paolo Sassanelli, Lucia Zotti, Alessia Chiuri and Edoardio Di Lernia.

The plot of the movie: The film tells the story of Irene, a charming and determined woman who, after her studies, left Salento, her homeland, to go and live in Rome, build a family and start a working career. Today Irene manages a production company, she is the mother of a teenage boy and is divorced from Filippo, an ex-husband not very present. Due to an economic problem, Irene will be forced to return to the small Salento town from which she had fled.

Once arrived in the old and elegant country house, Irene will have to deal with Ada, the elderly housekeeper without husband and children, who after years of service doesn’t want to leave what she now considers her home. During her stay in Salento, Irene will also meet Gianni, the real estate agent in charge of the sale of the house. Ada and Gianni will represent the beginning of a new life for Irene, they will help her find her roots, her beauty in the little things and love …

On the Carousel: The Official Movie Trailer – HD

I Goonies (Adventure, Fantasy) in tenth water TwentySeven alle ore 21.10un film di Richard Donner, con Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerry Green, Martha Plimpton, Ke Huy Quan, John Matuszak, Robert Davi, Joe Pantoliano, Anne Ramsey, Lupe Ontiveros, Mary Ellen Trainor, Keith Walker, Curtis Hanson, Steve Antin, Paul Tuerpe, Charles McDaniel e Elaine Cohen McMahon.

The plot of the movie: Faced with the threat of losing their homes in Goon Docks, Oregon to two entrepreneurs who plan to buy the entire area to build a golf course, a group of kids who call themselves “the Goonies” gather to one last weekend together. Among the Goonies are the optimistic Mikey Walsh, his older brother Brandon, the inventive Data, the talkative Mouth and the glutton Chunk.

While snooping around Mikey’s attic, they come across an old map that appears to lead to the treasure of famous pirate One-Piece Willy, located somewhere near Goon Docks. The children decide to follow the map in the hope that the treasure will save them from being evicted. They then head to an abandoned restaurant on the coast that coincides with the map; Brandon joins them shortly after alongside Andy, engaged to the son of one of the entrepreneurs, and Stef, a friend of Andy’s glasses.

The group discovers that the abandoned restaurant is a hideout of the crime family made up of Mamma Fratelli (Anne Ramsey) and her two sons, Francis and Jake, who have chained the deformed Sloth, the third member of the family, in the cellar.

The Fratelli gang is also engaged in the search for the treasure…

The Goonies: The Official Italian Trailer of the remastered version of the Movie – HD

The cider house rules (Dramatic) broadcast on La7 at 21.15un film di Lasse Hallström, con Tobey Maguire, Charlize Theron, Michael Caine, Delroy Lindo, Paul Rudd, Kathy Baker, Erykah Badu, Jane Alexander, Kieran Culkin, K. Todd Freeman, Kate Nelligan e Heavy D.

The plot of the movie: United States, early 1940s. Kind and helpful Dr. Wilbur Larch runs the St. Cloud’s orphanage in Maine. The conditions of the institution are spartan, but the children are treated with love and respect.

In the clinic attached to the orphanage, Dr. Larch performs abortions, albeit illegal, to prevent women who wish to terminate their pregnancies from being slaughtered by unprepared people. Alternatively, he delivers the girls anonymously and then takes unwanted children into the institution.

Among the orphans is Homer Wells. Despite not even having attended high school, Homer is a brilliant boy and Dr. Larch decides to teach him the profession of obstetrician, passing on all his knowledge in gynecological matters. The doctor sees in him his successor and the child he never had, but Homer is against abortion and wants to get out of the confines of St. Cloud’s to know the world.

The opportunity presents itself with Wally Worthington and his girlfriend Candy Kendall, arrived at the Larch clinic to have an abortion. After befriending the couple, Homer leaves St. Cloud’s and goes to live on Wally’s family estate…

47 Metri: Uncaged (Thriller, Adventure) broadcast on Rai 4 at 21.20a film by Johannes Roberts, starring John Corbett, Nia Long, Sophie Nelisse, Brianne Tju, Corinne Foxx, Davi Santos, Sistine Stallone and Brec Bassinger.

The plot of the movie: The film tells the story of Mia and Sasha, two very different adoptive sisters. The girls attend a new school together and immediately become the protagonists of public quarrels due to their divergent personalities.

Mia’s father decides to rent a boat and take the two sisters on a trip to see white sharks up close, hoping that this experience will bring the girls together. Two new classmates from Mia and Sasha join the group, but soon what was supposed to be a fun excursion to the sea turns into a day full of terror and anguish. The girls go diving to explore a submerged Mayan city, located in underwater caves, but discover that those labyrinthine cavities are populated by very dangerous and very hungry sharks. In the middle of the dive, the oxygen will start to run out and in the darkness of the sea, the four friends will start a race against time to save their lives….

47 Meters: Uncaged: The New Official Italian Movie Trailer – HD

For a Few Dollars More (Western) broadcast on Nove at 21.40a film by Sergio Leone, with Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef, Gian Maria Volonté, Mara Krupp, Luigi Pistilli, Klaus Kinski, Benito Stefanelli, Roberto Camardiel, Aldo Sambrell, Dante Maggio, Diana Rabito, Rosemarie Dexter, Peter Lee Lawrence, Diana Faenza, Mario Brega, Joseph Egger, Luis Rodríguez, Tomás Blanco, Sergio Mendizábal, Mario Meniconi, Lorenzo Robledo and Panos Papadopulos.

The plot of the movie: We are in New Mexico, the dangerous and psychopathic, but extremely intelligent, El Indio is the leader of a ruthless band of desperados. Ended up in jail, the gods try to get him out by attacking the prison. The bandit is freed and during his escape he kills all the guards and the captain, leaving only one man alive, so that he could tell what he had seen. As a result, a bounty of twenty thousand dollars will hang on the violent and insane bandit.

And so “where life had no value sometimes it had its price” two bounty killers arrive from nowhere, or rather, from different paths. Both want El Indio’s head: Monco, a young and daring lone gunslinger, who is only interested in the bounty money, and Colonel Mortimer, a mature man, with refined manners who above all wants revenge, tormented by grief over the death of the sister caused by the El Indio…

The editorial team is not responsible for any changes in the schedule not communicated by the TV broadcasters

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

