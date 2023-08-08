Moving farewell to Luz Mery Tristán

A heartfelt posthumous tribute was received by the athlete Luz Mery Tristán.

Relatives, friends, athletes and their students, came to the high performance center that bears her name to say goodbye to her.

While his body rested in the middle of the complex, on his coffin were the skates that brought so much glory to Colombia and that positioned his name in the history of Colombian sports.

As part of the tribute, his students toured the track wearing the characteristic pink uniform of the Luz Mery Tristán Skating School.

Mario Valencia Tristán, one of her five children, remembered her with admiration as a loving woman who raised them at the point of sacrifice.

“The essence of her was always true, tenacity, delivery and discipline. A woman who put love into everything she did,” she expressed.

World-class athletes such as Luz Karime Garzón also came to this place, whom Luz Mery saw potential in skating and granted her a scholarship to start in the sport.

“She marked the history, not only mine but also that of many world champions who started at her club. She opened the doors of her family for me and that is something that I will never forget, ”said Garzón.

Great woman

The District Government Secretary, Nhora Mondragón, highlighted the great woman that Luz Mery was and the legacy she left, not only for the country in recognition of the medals obtained, but also for everything she built around the sport family .

“It is very heartfelt what we have heard from both your children and your sister; That is why I invite women to denounce the issues that afflict us in matters of defenselessness. Let’s denounce the difficulties we have so that these situations do not happen again,” said the official from the Cali Mayor’s Office.

In turn, the Secretary of Security and Justice of Cali, Jimmy Dranguet Rodríguez, recalled the legacy that Luz Mery Tristán leaves behind in thousands of champions and children who today follow in her footsteps.

The body of Luz Mery Tristán was taken to the Campo Santo Metropolitano del Sur. The athlete will always be remembered for the love with which she worked, for her discipline and tenacity. Peace in her grave.

