Moving forward in unison to continuously win new victories- Qiushi.com

Moving forward in unison to continuously win new victories

Xinchangxing

Looking back on the course of a century of struggle, our party has used the party’s innovative theory to unify the thinking of the whole party at every major historical juncture. Every time the party’s centralized education starts with ideological education and theoretical arming, so that the whole party is more unified ideologically and politically. More mature and growing in business. At present, at the critical juncture of promoting the construction of a strong country and the great historical cause of national rejuvenation, the Party Central Committee has decided to carry out in-depth study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the whole party. The timing is critical, of great significance and far-reaching. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the theme education work conference is profound in thought, rich in connotation, deafeningly meaningful, clear in the eyes of the goal, and direct to the key points in the requirements, which provides us with a fundamental basis for carrying out the theme education. Carrying out the theme education well can promote the unity and unity of the whole party and the people of the whole country under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and unite into a “hard steel” around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core. Go forward and keep taking new victories.

Jiangsu carries the deep concern and ardent expectations of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee. In the ten years of the new era, the general secretary visited Jiangsu four times and gave important instructions many times. He drew a grand blueprint for us to build a new Jiangsu with “a strong economy, rich people, a beautiful environment, and a high level of social civilization”, endowing Jiangsu with “in The glorious mission of striving to be a model in reform and innovation and promoting high-quality development, striving to be a model in serving the country to build a new development pattern, and taking the lead in realizing socialist modernization. During the two sessions of the country this year, the general secretary once again visited the Jiangsu delegation to participate in the deliberation and delivered an important speech, further demanding that Jiangsu continue to be at the forefront in high-quality development and make new and greater contributions to the overall situation of the country. It is our mission and responsibility to implement the ardent entrustment of the General Secretary. We insist on carrying out thematic education as a major task and a powerful starting point for learning and implementing the spirit of the General Secretary’s important speech and important instructions on Jiangsu’s work. With the main line of “keeping in mind the entrustment, being grateful and forging ahead, and walking in the forefront”, we will strive to promote the province’s top and bottom line A high degree of political consciousness accepts the forging and baptism of thematic education, better shoulders the new mission, writes a new chapter, and fully demonstrates the truth power and practical power of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era in Jiangsu.

one

As contemporary Chinese Marxism and 21st century Marxism, Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era deepens the understanding of the laws governing the Communist Party, the laws of socialist construction, and the laws of human society development with a new perspective, and scientifically answers China’s questions , the question of the world, the question of the people, and the question of the times guide the road to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The deeper the study and practice, the deeper the understanding and feeling of the taste of truth, the power of thought and the charisma of leadership contained in it.

This thought is a truth formed in the great creation of the party and has been fully proved by practice.Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era responds to the changes of the times, stands at the forefront of the times, and is the pioneer of the times, leading us to solve many difficult problems that have long been wanted to be solved but have not been solved. It is a major event that promotes historic achievements and historical changes in the cause of the party and the country, and pushes my country to embark on a new journey of building a socialist modern country in an all-round way, demonstrating a strong force of truth and great power of practice.

In recent years, Tangzhuang Village, Nanmo Town, Hai’an City, Jiangsu Province has actively explored the development model of “human settlement environment demonstration + industrial development + rural revitalization” to promote the high-quality and sustainable development of traditional village protection and utilization. The picture shows an aerial view of Tangzhuang Village.Photo courtesy of Xinhua Daily Agency Gu Huaxia/Photography

This idea has made full theoretical preparations for us to carry out new great struggles and win new great victories.. Looking back on the ten years of the new era, the most fundamental reason why we have been able to withstand a series of major risks such as the impact of the new crown epidemic is that General Secretary Xi Jinping is the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole party at the helm. A scientific guide to characteristic socialist ideology. This idea guides us to predict in advance and make early preparations when risks and hidden dangers have not yet occurred; Take the initiative in the struggle.

This idea provides Chinese wisdom and Chinese solutions for maintaining world peace and promoting common development.Against the backdrop of major global developments, major changes, and major adjustments, Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era emerged as the times require. The global security initiative and the global civilization initiative bring together the greatest common denominator of the people of all countries on world development, international security, and global governance.

This thought is contemporary Chinese Marxism, 21st century Marxism, and the essence of Chinese culture and Chinese spirit.Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is a shining example of combining the basic principles of Marxism with China‘s concrete reality and with China‘s excellent traditional culture. It deeply reflects the dreams and pursuits of the Chinese nation since ancient times, and embodies the greatness of the Chinese people. The spirit of creativity, the great spirit of struggle, the great spirit of unity, and the great spirit of dreaming have effectively activated the vitality of China‘s excellent traditional culture and made Marxism glow with new vitality.

The main founder of this thought, General Secretary Xi Jinping, has fully demonstrated his grandeur, foresight, and grand strategy as a Marxist statesman, thinker, and strategist.All over the world, every glorious era is closely linked with the leaders of that era and that country. In-depth study of this thought, especially when we think about the general secretary’s series of new ideas, new ideas, and strategies in the context of the historical background, the great changes in the world, and the great changes of the times, we will have a good understanding of the general secretary as a Marxist statesman. I have a deeper understanding of the historical initiative, extraordinary theoretical courage, outstanding political wisdom, and strong mission of ideologues, thinkers, and strategists. It is a great fortune for the Party, the country, the army, and the people to have General Secretary Xi Jinping at the helm of the giant ship China.

Once a scientific theory has mastered the masses, it will be transformed into a powerful material force. Now, we are unprecedentedly close to realizing the dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The task of reform, development and stability is unprecedentedly arduous, and the risks and challenges are unprecedentedly severe. We urgently need scientific theoretical guidance and ideological weapons. Carrying out theme education is a comprehensive and thorough theoretical study and ideological re-arming on the new journey, and it is a strong political guidance and political guarantee for a new journey and a new era of meritorious service.

two

The general requirements of “learning ideology, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and building new achievements” reflect the consistent requirements of our party to integrate understanding with practice, link theory with practice, and unify the transformation of the subjective world and the transformation of the objective world. Measuring the effectiveness of thematic education is not simply based on how many articles you have learned, how many notes you have memorized, and how many paragraphs you have memorized. The key is to see whether you have really touched your mind and soul through learning, and whether you have consciously used the “arrow” of thought to shoot development. The “truth” is whether there is a powerful force that can effectively transform the party’s innovative theory into firm ideals, temper party spirit, guide practice, and promote work.

Taking this theme education well as a vivid practice of advocating “two establishments” and “two maintenances”.Looking back on the ten years of the new era, the historic achievements and historical changes that have taken place in the cause of the party and the country, as well as the achievements and progress of Jiangsu’s development, are all achieved under the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping, and all are achieved in the new era of Xi Jinping It was realized under the scientific guidance of socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics. When many people were still talking about heroes simply based on the GDP growth rate, it was the general secretary who assessed the situation and put forward a new development concept, which led us to a high-quality development track; It warns us that “key core technologies cannot be obtained, bought, or negotiated”, and guides us to embark on the road of achieving high-level technological self-reliance; The general secretary led us to “jointly focus on great protection and not to engage in large-scale development”, so that the mother river of the Yangtze River has undergone tremendous changes and is full of vitality; when we pay more attention to traditional security and have not realized many new risks in new fields The secretary creatively put forward the overall national security concept, leading us to coordinate development and security, and guarantee the new development pattern with a new security pattern; The historical responsibility of “billion” has led us to strictly govern the party in an all-round way, making the century-old party stronger and stronger in the revolutionary forging. In this theme education, our primary task is to guide party members and cadres to work hard to understand the party’s innovative theory, to achieve the deepest, most lasting, and most reliable unity of the party with ideological unity, and to be more firm and conscious. Advocate the “two establishments” and achieve “two maintenances”, and always maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core in terms of ideology, politics and actions.

Taking this theme education well is a vivid practice of fully implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on Jiangsu’s work and continuing to be at the forefront in high-quality development.Continuing to be at the forefront in high-quality development is the general secretary’s ardent entrustment to Jiangsu in view of the overall situation of modernization, and it is the goal guidance for Jiangsu’s development at present and for a long time to come. Since the new era, under the guidance of the new development concept, Jiangsu has achieved a historic transformation from high-speed growth to high-quality development. Forging ahead on a new journey, the general secretary asked us to “continue to be at the forefront”, which is not only a full affirmation of past development, but also full of new and higher expectations. At the same time, we are soberly aware that, compared with the requirements of “walking in the forefront”, there are still some places where a few localities and party members and cadres are not compatible. ; Some ignore the development stage, blindly borrowing money, and spread the stalls randomly; some ignore the long-term development and the interests of the masses, lower the project threshold, and “change the way” to break through the “hard levers” of ecology and security. The high-quality development we pursue is the development that embodies the new development concept, and being at the forefront is to better coordinate the effective improvement of quality and the reasonable growth of quantity, and the unity of quality and quantity. In this theme education, we must firmly grasp the primary task of high-quality development, which is the primary task of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, guide party members and cadres to establish a correct view of power, political performance, and career, and fully, accurately, and comprehensively implement the new The concept of development should never take the old road of rushing to the next chapter, fishing out the water, and focusing on GDP, and resolutely prevent the impulsiveness of not following the rules and blindly doing things quickly, and prevent the investment impulse of ignoring financial resources, ignoring risks, and blindly raising debts. High energy consumption, high pollution, and low-level” projects are making a comeback, and the project impulse of “picking up vegetables in the basket” prevents the improper tendency and impulse of only chasing the trend of emerging industries and ignoring the upgrading of traditional industries. Success must have my hard work and responsibility, and promote high-quality development to be stable, solid, and at the forefront.

In recent years, Zijinshan Laboratory in Nanjing City, Jiangsu Province has made major breakthroughs in the research and development of key technologies such as deterministic networks and terahertz wireless transmission. The picture shows the Future Network National Major Science and Technology Infrastructure Control Center of Purple Mountain Laboratory.Photo courtesy of Xinhua Daily Agency/Photo by Jiang Wenchao

Taking the development of this theme education well as a vivid practice of shouldering the major responsibility of comprehensively and strictly governing the party and being brave in self-revolution.In December 2014, when General Secretary Xi Jinping inspected Jiangsu, he first proposed “comprehensive and strict governance of the party” and incorporated it into the “four comprehensive” strategic layout. When the general secretary participated in the deliberations of the Jiangsu delegation at the National Two Sessions this year, he asked us to firmly shoulder the main responsibility of comprehensively and strictly governing the party. In recent years, party organizations at all levels in the province have further promoted comprehensive and strict party governance, the political environment has become clearer, the relationship between the party and the masses has become closer, cadres and officers have more motivation to work, and the people’s satisfaction with comprehensive and strict party governance has continued to increase. We are well aware that comprehensive and strict governance of the party is always on the road, the “four major tests” and “four kinds of dangers” that the party faces still exist, the problem of “loose and soft” governance of the party in some places and departments still exists, the problem of work style and corruption The soil and conditions that produced the phenomenon are still there. In this theme education, party organizations at all levels, party members, and cadres must always remain sober and determined to solve the “big party’s unique problems”, adhere to the strict tone, strict measures, and strict atmosphere for a long time, and focus on solving ideological problems. Issues such as impurity, political impurity, organizational impurity, and impure style of work, etc., shall be promoted as a whole, so as not to be corrupt, not to be corrupt, and not to want to be corrupt, continue to deepen the construction of a clean Jiangsu, and strive to hand over comprehensive and strict party governance that satisfies the Party Central Committee and the masses new answer sheet.

three

To carry out the theme education well, combined with the reality of Jiangsu, we have “keep in mind the entrustment, be grateful and forge ahead, and be at the forefront” throughout the whole province, and guide the whole province to take General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and important instructions on the work of Jiangsu as practical guidance for all work. The reverence and love for the general secretary has been transformed into practical actions to promote high-quality development and continue to be at the forefront, so as to better shoulder new missions and write new chapters. Studying the spirit of the general secretary’s series of important speeches, and comparing the important instructions of the general secretary to Jiangsu’s work, we deeply realized that many of the major requirements of the general secretary for the work of the country were first put forward in Jiangsu; Jiangsu’s requirements are often higher standards; in some major deployments, key areas, and important links, I sincerely hope that Jiangsu will take the lead in exploring the way. In this theme education, we combine Jiangsu work and what we are doing to compare and think: how are we doing what the general secretary generally requires across the country? Are we at the forefront? The general secretary first proposed to Jiangsu, how are we doing in practice, and has it played a role in exploring the way for the development of the country? Then start again by benchmarking against the table, and be grateful and forge ahead.

Proceeding from this reality, we must earnestly achieve “four studies and four strong” in carrying out thematic education. One is to build the soul with learning, closely follow the core and strengthen loyalty. Persevere in using Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to condense the heart and soul, highlighting the “three belts and three entrances”, that is, learning with entrustment, learning with emotion, and learning with responsibility, truly entering the mind, heart, and practice, and constantly Promote political, ideological, theoretical, and emotional identification with the party’s innovative theories, and always be loyal to the party, the people, and Marxism. The second is to increase intelligence by learning, and strengthen the ability with theory. Proficiently master the world outlook and methodology of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and the standpoints and methods that run through it, effectively enhance the ability to promote high-quality development, serve the masses, and prevent and resolve risks, and continuously improve the ability to use the party’s innovative theory to analyze and solve problems. . This theme education, from the very beginning, we rushed to the problem, and solved the real problem and the real problem in the “three comparisons and three investigations”, that is, comparing with Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era, especially the important speech of the General Secretary on the work of Jiangsu , important instructions, referring to the relevant issues pointed out in the important speech of the general secretary at the theme education work conference and the “Opinions of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on In-depth Study and Implementation of the Theme Education of Xi Jinping’s Socialist Thought with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era” in the whole party. The 12 issues listed in Daxing’s investigation and research deployment, in-depth investigation of outstanding issues in high-quality development, people’s livelihood security, and comprehensive and strict party governance, better transform the subjective world and the objective world, and continuously improve the scientific nature of work, Foresight and proactivity. The third is to learn the righteous style, be honest and serve the public and strengthen the purpose. Deeply understand the sincere feelings for the people, the truth-seeking and pragmatic style contained in Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, insist on investigation and research to open the way, and carry out solid progress in rural communities, factories, mines, and schools to solve the expectations of the masses and the difficulties of reform Difficulties and solutions to the needs of development The “three-entry and three-solution” research activity listens to the voices of the people, interviews the people, and observes the opinions of the people, and handles the people’s livelihood in a practical way, and believes that the people’s practical and honest actions will win the trust of the people and benefit the people. The fourth is to promote learning and promote development and strong responsibility. Combining learning ideas with seeing actions, making good use of the “three front lines” as an effective starting point, insisting that the party flag floats on the front line, the fortresses are built on the front line, and party members rush to the front line, so as to promote party members and cadres to use the spirit of “fighting” and “actually” “Enthusiasm” and “dare” to take on the role of officers and start a business, with cadres daring to promote local daring, enterprises daring to do, and the masses to be pioneers, and strive to create achievements that can stand the test of history and the people. The “dare to do” we pursue is a creative act under the top-level design framework of the Party Central Committee, a scientific act on the track of high-quality development, and a positive act on the premise of keeping the bottom line. The “dare to act” based on the profound comprehension and integration of socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the era.

We must unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, and under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, we must set an example, set an example, and take the courage to take the lead. Work hard and move forward bravely, strive to continue to be at the forefront in high-quality development, and make new contributions to Jiangsu’s great historical cause of building a strong country and national rejuvenation.

Author: Secretary of the Jiangsu Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress