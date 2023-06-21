Home » Movistar Plans
Movistar publishes the rates for its navigation plans and extra data.

Movistar.

As usual each month, the cell phone company, Movistarannounced the new adjustment of the prices of its navigation plans, corresponding to the month of June 2023. This was announced by the Patria Digital Channel on Telegram.

Movistar plan amounts

Movistar 4 GB plan has a price from Bs. 76 or $2.78 per month, according to the current exchange rate of the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV). Movistar Plus 10 GB plan has a cost of Bs. 189.13 or 6.96 dollars per month. Fixed telephony plan Movistar Hogar with all 300, was located at Bs. 82.65 or 3.27 dollars. Movistar Full Plan of 2.3 GB has a monthly value of Bs. 29.00 or 1.06 dollars.

extracts

Plan de 1 GB vale en Bs. 38.86 o $1.42 per month
4 GB plan costs Bs. 155.29 or $5.69.

It should be noted that the minimum recharge for a prepaid customer, from any bank, is Bs. 30 or 1.12 dollars and the maximum is Bs. 600 the 22.55 dollars.

Movistar | photo: web

