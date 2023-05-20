Mozart’s famous Andante from the Piano Concerto No. 21

news-content”>

In 1785, according to the laws of Viennese concert life at the time, Mozart had the opportunity to give “subscription concerts” during Lent. So symphony concerts on his own account, the income went to him. Quite a lucrative affair – he brought his grand piano with him. His 21st piano concerto was composed at that time. From the Epoch Times Music series, for lovers.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791) was a musician and composer from Salzburg. Here this Andante from his Piano Concerto No. 21 in C major, K. 467, played by the Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra, with Fazıl Say on the piano. Peter Oundjian conducted.

According to another count, it is Mozart’s 15th piano concerto. He composed it within four weeks in the spring of 1785 in Vienna. It belongs to the group of symphonic piano concertos in which the orchestral parts are very large.

There were hardly any rehearsals before the premiere, the time pressure under which Mozart published his works was great. Tradition says that there was a single rehearsal with the orchestra musicians he had chosen and the composer at the piano. What was new was playing with the woodwinds, brass and strings. This had previously been unusual for Viennese piano concertos.

The Andantethe main theme of the second movement, is particularly popular internationally, having been used as the film score for Elvira Madigan: The End of a Great Love in 1967.