Home » Mozart’s famous Andante from the Piano Concerto No. 21
News

Mozart’s famous Andante from the Piano Concerto No. 21

by admin
Mozart’s famous Andante from the Piano Concerto No. 21

Dancing in the park.Photo: iStock

news-content”>

In 1785, according to the laws of Viennese concert life at the time, Mozart had the opportunity to give “subscription concerts” during Lent. So symphony concerts on his own account, the income went to him. Quite a lucrative affair – he brought his grand piano with him. His 21st piano concerto was composed at that time. From the Epoch Times Music series, for lovers.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791) was a musician and composer from Salzburg. Here this Andante from his Piano Concerto No. 21 in C major, K. 467, played by the Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra, with Fazıl Say on the piano. Peter Oundjian conducted.

According to another count, it is Mozart’s 15th piano concerto. He composed it within four weeks in the spring of 1785 in Vienna. It belongs to the group of symphonic piano concertos in which the orchestral parts are very large.

There were hardly any rehearsals before the premiere, the time pressure under which Mozart published his works was great. Tradition says that there was a single rehearsal with the orchestra musicians he had chosen and the composer at the piano. What was new was playing with the woodwinds, brass and strings. This had previously been unusual for Viennese piano concertos.

The Andantethe main theme of the second movement, is particularly popular internationally, having been used as the film score for Elvira Madigan: The End of a Great Love in 1967.

You are also welcome to support EPOCH TIMES with your donation:

Donate Now!

You may also like

Blockchain Technology Platform Bakkt Targets Europe Following MiCA...

Build a new platform to open up new...

Social and development fragility turns the city of...

From the pause… to the ceasefire

Lula-Modi meeting, focus on partnership, economy and Ukraine

In a match titled blood, Wydad reaches the...

Uribe opened the doors of the Party to...

Interoperability between the protocol systems of the PAs:...

The content of a Friday sermon on the...

Perspective. Gold rush ’emerges’ again in California

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy