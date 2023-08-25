MP Hashed announces his intention to sit-in under the dome of Parliament if it continues to be ignored

Yemenat – Sana’a

Representative Ahmed Saif Hashed announced his intention to sit in the House of Representatives in Sana’a, in case the issue of teachers’ salaries continues to be ignored.

Hashid said: I might start a sit-in in the House of Representatives hall in Sana’a next week if the issue of teachers’ salaries continues to be ignored.

Hashed had said earlier today, Monday, August 14, 2023, that he felt apathy in the House of Representatives in Sana’a regarding the parliament’s agenda with the government, after the visit of the majority of the members of the House of Representatives to Saada Governorate. He hoped that he would be delusional about that, and that the parliament would resume its sessions with the government tomorrow, and tomorrow is not far away.

