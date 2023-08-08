MP Hashed reveals new attempts to raise his parliamentary immunity

Yemenat – special

Independent MP Ahmed Seif Hashed revealed new attempts to lift his parliamentary immunity.

Representative Ahmed Hashed explained that Yahya Al-Rai, Speaker of the House of Representatives in Sana’a, informed him on Monday morning, August 8, 2023, that he had been asked to lift his immunity.

Representative Hashed pointed out that the sponsor explained to him that the request to lift the immunity came against the background of his publications and his communication with the aggression. Pointing out that the shepherd informed him that he understands those who asked him to lift his immunity to present what they have, and he (Mashid) presents what he has, and a parliamentary investigation committee will be formed, then the request to lift the immunity will be considered.

Hashed confirmed that he did not care about what he published; Because it is a constitutional right in the first place. Adding: As for their saying that I am communicating with the aggression, I understood the shepherd that I challenge whoever was, young or old, to prove an atom of what he claims. Indicating that he assured the shepherd that this matter is one of the reasons for his power even over them.

Representative Ahmed Hashed revealed that a week ago, specifically at eight o’clock in the evening, and as soon as he was returning with his friend Anas Al-Qubati on foot to his house, through a road he used to walk on foot from time to time, and suddenly he felt a strange body that was thrown from a distance on his head from behind. Pointing out that he did not know what the strange object was, but it looked more like beads or something rubbery or something like that. He explained that the injury was in a place at the back of the head, as if someone who shot it at a distance was a professional sniper, not an amateur.

He pointed out that he and his friend hurriedly looked at the ground, but the place was not examined, and the location and source of the launch was not known. Noting that the strange thing is that the surroundings were normal, and there was nothing suspicious or suspicious.

Hashed pointed out that he told his friend that what happened was a message of threat or blackmail. Adding that he said to his friend after a while: “You know what I wished for..?! I wish it was a bullet.”

And he continued: By remembering this incident and in this place and in front of Yahya Al-Ra’i, I wanted to understand him through it, and with him those who want to lift my immunity – if it existed at all – and teach them that my ceiling is “death” and not without it.

Hashed pointed out that he tried to ask the sponsor about the party that wants to lift the immunity. Pointing out that the shepherd refused to tell him specifically. Indicating that he understood that the side is “above.” He explained that the term “above” is used by the shepherd when he finds it embarrassing to mention the direction.

Hashed explained that the shepherd always advises him to sing “manzel”, not “initiated”, meaning (below, not above). Stressing that he does not feel comfortable unless he is “informed crazy.” Stressing that he will remain so until his term expires, based on the saying of the French philosopher “Sartre” that the task of the intellectual is to disturb the authority. Adding: What is the case if what I am carrying is the cause of a people, a country, a future and a life.

And he continued, “These people did not leave a meaning for life. They took away everything from us except our consciences. They could not take it from us, even if they took our souls.”

He stressed that today we practice what is left of our life and existence. Indicating that they could not confiscate or corrupt our consciences. Pointing out that our consciences will remain proud of themselves in this ocean of fall.

And Representative Hashid stated that he no longer feels that they have kept this life a value or meaning. He added, “We are concerned to change it.” Expressing his defiance of detention, even if it was a cell in a wall.

Regarding his trial, Hashed affirmed that he would find it a favorable opportunity that he had always wished for to try the legitimacy of the dominance that was imposed by coercion and coercion.

He said: Perhaps some of this comes on the background of my stances against this horrible authority, and the last but not least of which is my support for the strike of teachers whom the authority wants to subject to its savage slavery for an indefinite and unknown period, and it has lasted for eight long years. Emphasizing that this authority wants teachers to be serfs and slave labor without end or term.

And he continued: We were created free, and we were blessed with freedom and we loved it to intoxication. Indicating that this freedom they want to kill it to the last breath. He added, “Freedom, oh these people, for us is the air we breathe.. Freedom has become some of us, and we certainly cannot live and live without it; Understand if you understand.”