MP requested house arrest for Ernesto Paraqueima

The information was released by the Attorney General of the Republic, Tarek William Saab through his Twitter account.

This Saturday the Public Ministry requested a humanitarian measure of house arrest for the former mayor of the Simón Rodríguez de Anzoátegui municipality, Ernesto Paraqueima in attention to the state of major depressive disorder that the defendant allegedly presents.

Paraqueima is accused of four crimes: Promotion of hatred, arbitrary act, aggravating the Organic Law for the Protection of Boys, Girls and Adolescents (Lopnna) and obstruction of free trade.

Paraqueima was arrested after committing discriminatory actions against children with conditions of Autism Spectrum Disorder and attacking free trade in El Tigre, Anzoátegui, by supposedly forcing merchants and entrepreneurs to close their stores.

