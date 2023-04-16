MP will investigate the murder of councilor José Atienza

The head of the Public Ministry informed, through his Twitter account, of the appointment of the “Second Prosecutor of Bolívar with Jurisdiction in Homicide” to “investigate the events that occurred related to the death of citizen José Ramón Atienza Moreno,

the attorney general, Tarek William Saabsaid this Saturday that the recent murder of the PSUV councilor in the Sifontes municipality of Bolívar state Jose Atienzaa fact that was reported last Wednesday by the governor of this mining region, Angel Marcano.

The head of the Public Ministry informed, through his Twitter account, of the designation of the “Second Prosecutor of Bolívar with Jurisdiction in Homicide” to “investigate the events that occurred related to the death of the citizen Jose Ramon Atienza Morenowho is a councilor of the Sifontes municipality».

Last Wednesday, the governor of Bolívar regretted and repudiated “the murder of the leader of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and councilor José Atienza.”

On the social network Instagram, the official, who did not offer more details about the murder, asked the security agencies to “help to clarify this fact” so that “the full weight of the law falls on those responsible.”

Local media say that, on Tuesday night, the mayor was shot multiple times when he arrived at his residence, after realizing that he was being followed by a vehicle with unknown subjects on board.

Other PSUV leaders have been assassinated in the last decade, among them the deputy from Caracas Robert Serra, who received several stab wounds at home; Mayor Marcos Tulio Carrillowho was killed with eight shots in front of his residence in Trujillo, and the councilor Sherlley Guilarte, also by shots in Aragua.

