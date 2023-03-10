Home News Mr. Attorney General of the Republic, and the “corrupt” case when?
by admin
When the State places in the hands of a citizen the obligation to defend their interests and those of society, but above all to defend legality and human rights, it makes them an exceptional citizen; therefore, the attorney general of the republic must be and act in an exceptional manner, without ties or prejudices of any kind.

One can be exceptional in a positive or negative way, respecting the norms and principles or transgressing them, as happened in the case of former prosecutor Douglas Meléndez who, in order to satisfy political vendettas and promote his re-election in office, armed and mounted the “corruption” that would keep Luis Martínez in jail.

Two prosecutors and two administrative employees of the prosecutor’s office acknowledged, admitted and denounced having been hooded, tortured and forced by orders of former prosecutor Meléndez to declare falsehoods in the “Corruptela” case.

The “corruptela” case is a true chapadongo (Americanism to designate a disorder or confusion without head or tail), with which, based on presumptions that were never found, the fundamental rights and guarantees of 32 citizens have been violated for more than six years old

This is where the Attorney General of the Republic must honor the investiture that the State granted him when he was appointed to that position. He can exceptionally order, at the request of a party or ex officio, that the charges against all the accused be withdrawn or to request a definitive dismissal. With the statement of the ex-prosecutors and now also ex-witnesses, enough and more than enough to do so.

Do it, Mr. Prosecutor, and thereby show that you are complying with the mandate to defend the legality and human rights of your fellow citizens.

About the attorney general only God and the law, from there emanates his strength as an official at the service of the society whose interests have been entrusted to him. A prosecutor who is indifferent to this commitment becomes illegitimate because with this attitude he is unaware of the rules and principles on which he sustains his own authority and we do not believe that this is Rodolfo Delgado’s case. This is the right moment to show that he is a positive exceptional official, then it may be too late. The “corrupt” case must leave that invisible prison that Douglas Meléndez set up to satisfy his desire for power and revenge

