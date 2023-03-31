By Eduardo Vázquez Becker DL.- “Mr. Donald Trump: you are under arrest, -“you have the right to remain silent, anything you say may be used against you…”- These could be the words that the former president of the United States hears of North America Donald Trumpo after it is delivered to them next Tuesday. If the constitutional principle of equality is applied, Trump will be handcuffed behind his back to be taken before the court where, obviously, he will plead not guilty.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office issued a statement this Friday informing that the authorities have contacted Contact the former president’s lawyer to “coordinate his delivery.”

Trump, who is in Mar-a-Lago, the mansion and private club on the Florida coast where he has his residence. He confirmed that his arrest will take place on Tuesday at the New York prosecutor’s office. Everything indicates that Trump will plead not guilty to the judge and that the judge will order his release without bail, the usual for the type of economic crimes that the former president seems to face.

Trump will listen, as in the movies, to the reading of the constitutional amendment known as the “Miranda Warning” where the fundamental civil rights of North American citizens are established. – “You have the right to remain silent, anything you say may be used against you…” -, followed by fingerprinting and mugshots, profile and frontal, and a number of identification. identification of the respective file but a lot will have to do with the way in which the former US president takes his arrest. It is possible that he will be brought before the judge in handcuffs despite the fact that he is a personality with no intention of escaping.

Faced with the possibility of protests or riots, the Police Department sent a directive to all its agents in which it warned them that they should be ready for mobilization at all times in order to protect the facilities from the firing squad and the integrity of the police. and accused.

Although the authorities have said nothing in this regard, there is the possibility that Trump will refuse to appear before the New York prosecutor’s office and entrench himself in Mar de Lago, which would make it possible for the police to obtain a court order to search the residence of the former president to proceed with his capture.