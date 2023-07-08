Mr. Pudding recommends: Bettye LaVette | Culture | .a week

soul singer Bettye LaVette (* 1946) is not slowing down in her career, which she resurrected only in 2005 thanks to the label ANTI- and producer Joe Henry after three decades of unfulfilled managerial promises. In June 2023, she released the eponymous LaVette! with songs by Randall Bramblett. The album features the real cream of the crop, including Steve Winwood, Ray Parker Jr., Jon Baptista, Pino Palladino and John Mayer.

Bettye is one of the few singers who always interprets the lyrics in her own way. In addition, years of life experience and wisdom were reflected in her distinctive and seductive rasp, thus gaining credibility. This is also confirmed by the new LaVette!. In the opening See Throught Me, she convinces us that she is running out of strength, but her electrifying voice proves her wrong. In Hard To Be A Human – with baritone sax and a groove in the spirit of Fela Kuti’s Afrobeat jams – she sings about humanity as an imperfect creation, but we certainly don’t believe her. After all, when devising another solution in Plan B, she asks for “champagne and a joint,” because they would do her good.

See Throught Me

Hard To Be A Human

Plan B

