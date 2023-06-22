Mrs. Kim Kun-hee attends a bicycle donation event in Vietnam… “To be a student’s companion”

Donate bicycles to children in Vietnam… “I hope the friendship between Korea and Vietnam deepens”

▲President Seok-yeol Yoon and First Lady Kim Kun-hee, who are on a state visit to Vietnam, raised their hands above their heads and drew a heart with participants at the ‘Bike Run’ bicycle donation event held at the ‘Hanoi SOS Children’s Village School’ on the 22nd (local time) is showing (yunhap news)

His wife Kim Gun-hee, who is on a state visit to Vietnam with President Yoon Seok-yeol, attended the ‘Bike Run’ bicycle donation event held at the ‘SOS Children’s Village School’ in Hanoi on the 22nd (local time).

‘Bike Run’ is a program that gives bicycles to Vietnamese children who are struggling due to long commuting distances. SOS Children’s Village is an international private social welfare organization that supports a home-style nurturing environment for children who are not protected by their families.

Mrs. Kim said, “These bicycles will give students pleasant memories, develop strong stamina, and become companions to realize their dreams for the future. The important thing is to take on challenges and have the courage to rise again from failure. “,” said Lee Do-woon, spokesman for the Presidential Office.

“I hope that you will realize your dreams and make the world beautiful beyond Vietnam,” said Kim. revealed Ms. Kim, who watched the students ride their bikes, encouraged her, saying, “I hope she grows up bright and healthy and becomes an adult with good influence.”