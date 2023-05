A gang member of the MS-13 was in the last hours by the police in the department of La Unión. This is the gang member Santos Jesús Prados Rodríguez, who within the structure is also known by the alias ‘Sapo’. The National Civil Police (PNC) specified that the arrest took place in the municipality of […]

The post MS-13 falls after boasting on his social networks his belonging to the criminal structure in La Unión appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio of El Salvador.

