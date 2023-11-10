MS-13 Leader ‘El Crook de Hollywood’ Arrested in Mexico After Controversial Release by Bukele Government: El Faro Report

Elmer Canales Rivera, also known as ‘El Crook de Hollywood’ and alleged head of the notorious MS-13 gang, has been arrested in Mexico. His apprehension comes after an illegal release by the Government of Bukele in El Salvador.

Canales Rivera, who has been linked to numerous crimes and acts of violence, was reportedly released unlawfully by the government before being taken into custody again in Mexico. His arrest is a significant development in the fight against organized crime and gang violence in the region.

The notorious gang leader has been a major target for law enforcement agencies, and his capture is a major victory in the ongoing efforts to combat gang activity and violence. The arrest was the result of coordinated efforts between Mexican and Salvadoran authorities, and it represents a significant blow to the criminal operations of MS-13.

The arrest of Canales Rivera, also known as ‘El Crook de Hollywood’, has been met with widespread support and praise from the public, as well as from government officials in both El Salvador and Mexico. It is seen as a major step forward in the ongoing battle against gang violence and organized crime in the region.

The full coverage of Elmer Canales Rivera’s arrest and his alleged illegal release by the Government of Bukele can be found on Google News, and it will undoubtedly continue to be a major topic of interest and discussion in the coming days. Stay tuned for further updates on this important story.

Share this: Facebook

X

