MS-13 terrorists convicted of extorting money from a businessman from Miguel

Sergeant José Enrique González waged a survival fight for more than three months in a hospital bed against the fatal wounds inflicted on him by a group of gang members who attacked him when he was doing his duty in the municipality of Santa Rosa de Lima, in La Union. On December 11, 2021, González did not win the battle and passed away.

Three months and six days ago, on September 5, the sergeant of the National Civil Police and two other agents went to the El Calvario neighborhood, on the Military Route in the municipality of Santa Rosa de Lima, to patrol and answer an anonymous call from emergency: gang members tried to deprive a private security worker of his liberty.

While on patrol, at least four armed gang members surprised the police officers and shot them. A shootout began that ended with three seriously injured: two gang members and Sergeant González. The two criminals later died, while the sergeant survived his injuries, but was admitted to a hospital in serious condition.

The authorities detained the other two involved in the attack on the police officers: David Alexander Vanegas Serrano and Carlos Alfredo Bonilla Guzmán, members of the MS-13 gang. The accusations of the Attorney General of the Republic against the two gang members were for attempted murder against the sergeant and the agents.

However, when González died three months later, the charges against the criminals changed to aggravated murder in the case of the sergeant and attempted murder against the other two police officers.

This Wednesday, June 14, the La Unión Trial Court sentenced Vanegas Serrano and Bonilla Guzmán to 90 years in prison for the crimes they committed on September 5, 2021. The Prosecutor’s Office demonstrated the responsibility of the two gang members in the aggravated homicide of Sergeant González, for whom they received 60 years in prison, and also proved their guilt in the attempted aggravated homicides to the detriment of the other two agents, for which they were sentenced to 30 more years.

On December 11, 2021, the Police held a burial with honors for Sergeant González, who died in the line of duty. He was the 346th policeman in the history of the institution that had offered his life for the country, said the institution that day, which expressed its condolences to his relatives and promised to help them through Police Welfare.

