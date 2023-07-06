Home » MS13 palabrero dies after attacking police officers in La Libertad
News

by admin
An MS-13 palabrero died after shooting at agents of the National Civil Police (PNC).

The attack occurred in the El Carrizo hamlet, Jicalapa, La Libertad, the police source reported. The deceased palabrero was identified as Nolberto Menjívar Ortiz, alias “Lunático”.

There are no reports of police officers killed or injured in the armed attack, the authorities specified.

The PNC indicated that an operation is being carried out in the area to capture another terrorist who participated in the attack.

Alias ​​”Lunático” had an arrest warrant for multiple crimes such as: aggravated homicide, homicide conspiracy: to the detriment of 8 victims, aggravated extortion, continued extortion, illicit drug trafficking and illegal groups

