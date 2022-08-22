Listen to the audio version of the article

If not the whole puzzle, in the next few hours an important piece of the future of the Ita Airways company, born “from the ashes” of Alitalia, will emerge. Probable destination a privatization, with the consortium composed of MSC and Lufthansa which at present would leave behind the trio Certares-Delta-Air France.

The deadline dictated by the Mef

In fact, by midnight on Monday 22 August the two teams in the running for the acquisition of the company are asked to put their cards on the table, presenting the integration projects of the proposals already started, as requested by the Mef. Equity share, governance, routes, investments, integration with the various companies: the comparison takes place on many levels.

The two leading consortiums

The game is between two. On the one hand MSC and Lufthansa; on the other, the Certares fund with Air France-KLM and Delta Airlines. Both consortiums work to meet the Treasury’s requests: from a better definition of governance to the request to see the financial statements of the companies, so as to be able to better assess their financial solidity.

The hypothesis

Msc e Lufthansa they would put about 850 million on the plate for 80% of the company (60% in the hands of MSC, 20% in Lufthansa and 20% in Mef). On the other hand, the US fund is also at work You would compete, which would offer 600 million for 60% of the company, with the remaining 40% in the hands of the Mef, while Air France-KLM and Delta Airlines would be commercial partners. Among the latest news, the indiscretion according to which the offer would not exclude the possibility of investing in Ita in the future. Added to this is the fact that the hypothesis would provide for the Mef a greater role of co-star. It would remain with a stake and a package of voting rights in excess of 40%. It could also count on two out of five seats on the board of directors, one of which with the role of president, and would have more powers in some key choices.

The next steps

After the opening of the envelopes and the evaluation of the Mef, the dossier will take the road to Palazzo Chigi, which is responsible for the final decision: if and with whom to negotiate exclusively. From the electoral campaign, the request for a stop to privatization to keep Ita in public hands emerged: it was FdI in particular who asked for the next executive to decide the fate of Ita. In essence, it is not excluded that in the end things can go in this direction: for the green light to the operation by the EU and Antitrust it could take months, when a new government will be operational.