MONFALCONE. «Italy and Europe have lost the taste for heavy industry, for walking inside ships and the products we make, we need to regain this taste. Here everything is made of steel, a hard product to work with and investments are needed to modernize the shipyards and allow these processes. Here in Monfalcone it has been done, but we must continue and have the ability to change now when they go well, learn to be comfortable in the uncomfortable».

Not only a party and ceremony on the occasion of the delivery of the MSC flagship, Seascape, the largest and most technologically advanced ship in Italy, the managing director of Fincantieri, Pierroberto Folgiero took the opportunity of the presence of the vice premier and minister to Matteo Salvini Infrastructures at the Monfalcone construction site to launch an appeal “to start a change and a new development path in the country”.



And, almost in harmony, the executive president of MSC cruises, Pierfrancesco Vago, also did so shortly after, again speaking from the Seascape theatre, who addressed the vice-premier directly, seated in the stalls, asking “to do much more on the infrastructure because the efforts of the shipowners risk being thwarted if there are no electrified docks in the ports, nor LNG or hydrogen deposits, if we go on like this we risk putting entire sectors in crisis».

An imposing ceremony, perhaps even too much, perhaps also thanks to the fact of being the first truly free after the Covid restrictions, with speeches and flowing speeches concluded with the ceremony alongside with the greeting of the “patriarch” of the MSC family, Gianluigi Aponte founder and chairman of the Group who also called his niece, Zoe Vago to act as godmother of MSC Seascape (as a tradition of the group).

A particular day, in a moment of great changes and difficult challenges in Italy and in the world which saw two giants like Fincantieri as protagonists with Folgiero on one side (a group with a production network of 18 plants in four continents and over 21,000 workers direct) and on the other Vago number one of MSC active in both cruise and port logistics (15,000 employees, 40,000 related industries) to launch a joint appeal for a “change” of pace for a nation like Italy with enormous capabilities and manufacturing potential but with inadequate weight and roles in the global scenario.

Speeches and appeals that everyone brought up (everyone who took the stage did, starting with Folgiero, then Vago, Aponte, the mayor of Monfalcone Anna Cisint but also the president of Fincantieri Claudio Graziano and the governor of Fvg Massimiliano Fedriga) the great leader of Fincantieri for 20 years, Giuseppe Bono, who died a week ago, who used to launch new development messages on the occasion of deliveries in Monfalcone.

«Made in Italy is not only fashion, design or food – insisted the CEO of Fincantieri – but I believe there is also a made in Italy of ingenuity. In fact, it is said that Italy is the second manufacturing power in Europe, but the fact is forgotten that 90% of it is made up of SMEs, small and medium-sized enterprises.

According to Folgiero, the Italian shipbuilding industry itself is today «at risk of marginalisation, taking refuge in a highly complex niche. For this Italy must decide if it still wants to be industrial. If so, we at Fincantieri are here».

The CEO also explained that to change it is necessary to focus on skills, on digital and on the green and on the fact that there is work: “if you manage to do this magic, the Fincantieri of the future will also emerge”.

Ingenuity with innovation, technology and beauty, then entrepreneurship and people. This is the winning mix.

A mix in which the Fvg is the protagonist, underlined the governor Fedriga recalling that “Fincantieri with its realities and the Monfalcone plant are strategic for the development of the country”.

And he also wanted to pay homage to the former CEO Bono: «His imprint and his entrepreneurial ability – he said – are now part of the company’s DNA and this is the great legacy he left to Fincantieri. A company that Bono has been able to recover from a moment of crisis and transform it into a leading reality in the naval engineering sector».