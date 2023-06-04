MSD Introduces $200 Million Investment for Oncology Products at MIMIT

Urso: “Italy increasingly attractive in strategic sectors”

A ten-year investment of 200 million dollars in Italy for the production of oncological drugs was announced today in Rome at Palazzo Piacentini by MSD, a leading multinational in the pharmaceutical sector, on the occasion of a press conference attended by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo bearand the Minister of Health, Horace Tell us.

The investment represents the first and concrete answer to the table for the sector Pharmaceutical and Biomedical started two months ago by Mimit and the Ministry of Health.

“This is an important sign of how the Italian production system is growing in the high research and pharmaceutical sectors – underlined Minister Urso – And how it does it with an international partnership that makes the entire Italian pharmaceutical system stronger and more competitive, which is one of the main assets of the Made in Italy system. This investment also demonstrates how attractive and cutting-edge our country is, especially in strategic sectors such as pharmaceuticals”.

