MSP developed a training day on safety and health at work

In this sense, the VI Conference on Health at Work aimed to make work environments ideal places to contribute healthy practices and improve the state of health and well-being of the working population; Authorities stressed that the MSP works in coordination to strengthen occupational health management systems in public and private institutions in the country.

The event was attended by the academy and representatives of public and private companies.

Within the framework of strengthening human talent and the World Day for Safety and Health at Work, the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) developed the VI Conference on Health at Work with the support of the National University of Chimborazo (Unach) ; meeting that aimed to raise awareness among the population about the importance of the safety and well-being of the working population. During the event, specialists addressed topics such as: Psychosocial risk, teamwork; importance of nutrition and healthy eating at work; management of work stress, self-esteem and its importance in the well-being of the worker; physical activity prescription; occupational hygiene and health promotion against occupational hazards. For Andrea Bersosa, Undersecretary for Health Promotion, taking care of safety and health at work is essential because the performance, work performance and well-being of the worker will depend on it. “Poor and dangerous working conditions generate a large number of diseases that represent great costs for health systems.”

