MSV Duisburg plays against SC Verl at 2 p.m. today. We explain how you can watch the 3rd division game live on TV.

From a sporting point of view, he can MSV Duisburg today the next step towards relegation in the 3. Liga create. Opponents in the Duisburg Schauinsland Travel Arena (Saturday, March 18, 2023, 2 p.m.) is the SC ext. Before the Zebras’ home game by coach Torsten Ziegner but other topics determine what is happening in Duisburg. Next Wednesday is the general meeting, and one day before the game against Verl, former president Helmut Sandrock announced that he will not return to the MSV executive chair and will not run with his team in the election.

Today he wants MSV Duisburg but first make up for the 2-0 defeat at Dynamo Dresden last Wednesday. With the bankruptcy, a well-known problem of the zebras came to light again: the defensive weakness in set pieces. “We have to make sure that such standard situations don’t even arise,” said MSV defender Tobias Fleckstein. Of course, MSV Duisburg wants to do better against SC Verl.

MSV Duisburg – SC Verl live today: The framework data for the game

MSV Duisburg – SC Verl

Date: Saturday, 03/18/2023

Kick-off: 2 p.m

Venue: Schauinsland Reisen Arena, Duisburg













In this article we will tell you how to play the game between the MSV Duisburg and SC Verl live on TV today, live stream or live ticker.





MSV Duisburg – SC Verl live on TV today: Who is broadcasting the 3rd division game?

For Marlon Frey and MSV Duisburg it is also today to be bilious against SC Verl. Photo: Firo

The game between MSV Duisburg and the SC ext will today at Magentasport broadcast – the provider shows every third division game in full length. Interested parties need a subscription to the Telekom stream provider in order to be able to watch the game. Magentasport costs 4.95 euros per month for customers of the mobile phone provider with an annual subscription and 9.95 euros with a monthly subscription. Customers without a Telekom contract pay EUR 9.95 per month for an annual subscription or EUR 16.95 for a monthly subscription.

The link to broadcast the MSV game can be found here.

It is transmitted from the party of MSV Duisburg against SC Verl today from 1.45 p.m. Moderator of Magentasport is Thomas Wagner, commentator is Christian Straßburger.

MSV Duisburg against SC Verl today in the live ticker on our website

If you don’t have the opportunity to follow the game live in the stadium, on TV or via stream, you can also access our live ticker for the game today MSV Duisburg fall back against SC Verl, which you can find here today.

In our live ticker center you can of course also follow all other games and the most important leagues today. All news, the game report with the final whistle and the background to the MSV game are also available on our portal.





