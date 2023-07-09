Muan-gun, Hoesan Baengnyeonji outdoor water park opened on the 14th :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Muan Lotus Festival from the 20th to the 23rd

[무안=뉴시스] Reporter Park Sang-soo = Muan-gun, Jeollanam-do announced on the 9th that the outdoor water park at Hoesan Baengnyeonji in Ilo-eup, where the Muan Lotus Festival is held, will open on the 14th and operate for 38 days until August 20th.

Hoesan Baengnyeonji Water Playground is equipped with convenience facilities such as a children’s pool, a children’s pool, a wave pool, shower rooms, a canteen, and a shelter in the shade, and more than 30,000 people use it every year.

The swimming pool is open from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm and is closed on Mondays. The fee is 8,000 won for adults, 7,000 won for teenagers and children, and 6,000 won for the elderly and infants.

Inquiries about the use of the water park can be made at the ticket office of Hoesan Baengnyeonji Water Park (061-285-1324) or the website (http://tour.muan.go.kr/lotus).

“First is safety, second is safety,” said the Mayor of Kimsan County.

On the other hand, in July and August, you can see the spectacle of lotus flowers in full bloom on the 100,000 pyeong Baengnyeonji Pond in Hoesan Baengnyeonji, and it is equipped with permanent convenience facilities such as an auto camping site, water park, animal farm, as well as a local food hall and cafe. It is a national tourist destination visited by many groups of tourists. The 26th Muan Lotus Festival will be held here from the 20th to the 23rd.

