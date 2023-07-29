Much is at stake for France after the coup in Niger

Status: 07/29/2023 04:57 am

The coup in Niger also has far-reaching consequences for the government in Paris. The Sahel state is central to France’s anti-terrorist strategy. The country also gets uranium from Niger, which it needs for its 56 nuclear reactors.

For France, the coup in Niger could end an era. The era of France Afrique – a cooperation between the former French colonial states in the Sahel and Paris, dominated and dictated by France’s interests.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the coup in the strongest terms: the coup was absolutely illegitimate and very dangerous for the Nigerians, for Niger and the entire region. But France’s room for maneuver is limited.

Military presence questioned

Macron’s words also indicate this. He demanded that Niger’s democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum be released. France supports the “regional organizations in the decisions they have to make.” Whether they rely on mediation or on sanctions.

“We stand with the regional leaders to defend democracy, freedom of expression and fight against any manipulation,” Macron said. After Mali and Burkina Faso, the coup in Niger is the third in the region since 2020. It fundamentally calls into question France’s military presence in the Sahel.

The new government in Niamey is threatening

It is true that there is not the same anti-French resentment in Niger as in Mali recently. But the Nigerien putschists have made it clear to the French government that they will not tolerate any interference in internal affairs.

On Thursday afternoon, after a French military plane had landed in the capital Niamey early in the morning, they sent a warning to Paris via video message: This act violated the orders of the new National Council, which had decided to close the borders, it said. The French partner is called on to strictly follow the measures taken by the new bosses in the capital Niamey.

No decision has been made yet

Between 1,500 and 2,000 French soldiers are stationed in Niger. 5000 containers with military material are to be stored in Niamey. Much is now at stake for France and the West, explains Africa expert and journalist Antoine Glaser on TV5 Monde. After the coup in Mali, Niamey became the geostrategic bastion of the West.

Not being able to be stationed in Niger anymore would be a huge loss. No decision has been made yet, but: “It is difficult to imagine that France – a country that always condemns coup attempts – will leave its own troops in a country where there has been a coup.”

Only in May new uranium contracts signed

Should military cooperation between France and Niger become permanently impossible, it is not only France’s anti-terrorist mission that is threatened. Economic cooperation between the two countries could then also become more difficult. France obtains the raw material uranium, which is essential for the operation of nuclear reactors, from Niger.

20 percent of French uranium imports come from the Sahel state. As recently as May of this year, the French nuclear company Orano signed new contracts with the Nigerien government. French uranium mining in Niger is to be extended until 2040, said the Orano boss responsible for the mining business, Nicolas Maes, at the signing of the contract: “We are committed together so that this mine can be operated for as long as possible.”

Uranium contracts as reinsurance?

The mines in Niger are a central building block of France’s diversification strategy at a time when efforts are being made to minimize uranium procurement outside of Russia’s sphere of influence. Should the uranium contracts with Niger be jeopardized by the coup, France’s energy industry would have a problem. But perhaps the economic cooperation with France, which is lucrative for Niamey, is the only reassurance for Paris not to completely lose influence in Niger.