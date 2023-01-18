It is not known for sure what is happening between the municipal administration of the Industrial Municipality and the Carder. Lack of communication? No established or trusted relationships? it seems that the two institutions are going down very different routes when it comes to wetlands.

The particularity of Dosquebradas is precisely its historical flooding, a quality that has been disappearing as urban development increases, but given the climate crisis that is on the heels of the limit in 2030, it leaves many questions that instead of preserving the few ecosystems that remain , are neglected day by day.

The Lakes Park

This space fills with joy the families who find there a possibility of recreation in the middle of the city chaos, any day of the week there are children who train or play, there are adults doing something for their health. But the development that causes so much pride steals space from nature and in two years the photographic record of the press reveals a totally different panorama.

From the Carder Sectoral Environmental Management Branch, the specialized professional Elizabeth Fernández said that “Indeed, this is a complaint that has come to us on different occasions since 2020, since the Hacienda Campestre project began its earthworks. From the first moment of the complaints we have addressed each one of them and followed up on the project as such, which is what the community complains about”.

The official commented that it is important to highlight that from that point upwards it is an unpaved road and all the rainwater management also falls into the lake, because that is how the Municipality did the construction. “This factor increases the sedimentation process. The lake must have a control with filters and meshes for the sediment, periodic washing depending on the studies that are made from the park administration”, says Fernández.

The specialist said that last year Carder was with the Municipality to present a management plan, as any lake has to be managed, this could reduce the components that affect the lake. “There are several triggers there, a very important one is the lack of maintenance, you have to empty it like any pool, that’s why you see an increase in mud. I don’t know specifically if Q-bica is making the moves, because the complaint came back last week and I have to make another visit, to inform the community and the media,” reported Elizabeth Fernández.

The responsibility of the Municipality

From Carder they point out that “They (the mayor’s office) are aware that they must carry out maintenance, we have had consultation minutes where they present us with the alternatives for the retention of solids, emptying and other aspects, such as the entrance and exit of it, because It arrives, it arrives, it arrives and there is no way out”.

The dependency of the Dosquebradas mayor’s office in charge of the administration of this park is the Secretary of Culture, Recreation and Sports in charge of the official Yolima Bueno, who since early hours yesterday was sought by telephone and WhatsApp, since she did not answer any , a journalist went to the CAM to speak personally with her, but the people from said Secretariat reported that she was in meetings outside the office. If a public servant is not going to be at the fixed work site, why doesn’t the phone answer? His salary is paid with the taxes of the citizens.

On the page of the mayor’s office it is read that among the functions of this agency is “Manage sports venues, recreation parks, fields, sports centers and other institutional infrastructure owned by the municipality, oriented to sports activities” and “Manage, obtain, manage and invest the necessary financial resources for the execution of projects of public interest and social impact, which promote and foster all sports activities at a competitive and recreational level”. Why have the negotiations with the Secretariats of Planning and Infrastructure taken so long? Readers will draw conclusions.