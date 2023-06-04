Home » MUFG to Facilitate Japanese Bank-Backed Stablecoins Through Progmat Coin Platform By CoinTelegraph
MUFG to Facilitate Japanese Bank-Backed Stablecoins Through Progmat Coin Platform By CoinTelegraph

Major bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) has announced that its stablecoin issuance platform “Progmat Coin” will soon be used by banks in Japan to issue stablecoins pegged to the Japanese yen on various public blockchains.

Japanese banks recently signaled plans to review or launch stablecoins following new regulations that went into effect this month.

In mid-2022, the Japanese government passed a law banning the issuance of stablecoins by non-bank institutions. The law officially entered into force on June 1, 2023.

