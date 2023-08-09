Mugs vandalized in Neiva will be renewed

The Neiva Secretary of the Environment is developing a plan to replace the use of metal bins that were vandalized and that aggravate the sanitation and solid waste problem, with ones made of a different material that cannot be vandalized and used.

DIARY OF HUILA, NEIVA

By: Felipe Poloche

The garbage baskets located at the strategic points and with the highest flow of passers-by in the downtown of Neiva, have been vandalized and destroyed in their entirety, generating a notorious environmental impact on the platforms and roads, due to the accumulation of solid waste that is thrown by citizenship in the absence of them.

Causes of the problem

According to the municipal secretary of the Environment, Hernando Duarte, this problem arises due to the actions that street dwellers who roam the downtown area of ​​the city have carried out on these garbage cans to market them in junkyards in exchange for of a small amount of money that they end up using to buy drugs.

“That is the reality, from the committee of the comprehensive solid waste management program of the Secretary of the Environment, with the participation of the Ciudad Limpia toilet operator, which is responsible, within the service contract, for the supply and installation of 50 metal baskets that sadly become very attractive for these street dwellers” said the secretary of the environment. These 50 garbage cans, according to the environmental official, will be installed at strategic points where the greatest accumulation of waste occurs, which correspond to carreras, 2, 3, 4 and 5 of the microcenter, where commercial establishments that generate large quantities are located. of waste and that these, in turn, end up scattered on the street by trade reclaimers in search of usable material, and by inhabitants and animals living on the street.

In addition to the center of Neiva, the damage to garbage cans also occurs in the neighborhoods of Los Mártires, Altico, Quebraditas, Campo Núñez, Quirinal, San Pedro, Obrero, Calixto Leyva, Las Delicias, Rojas Trujillo, La Libertad, Santa Librada , Seville, José Eustasio Rivera, among others.

These types of baskets will be replaced by plastic wood ones

These bins, which were vandalized, were installed five years ago during the administration of the then mayor of Neiva, Rodrigo Lara Sánchez, through the Secretary of the Environment in conjunction with the Alto Magdalena Autonomous Corporation (CAM), due to the lack of containers of waste that the city presented and the accumulation of dumping in the streets that was aggravating the health problem in the center and surrounding neighborhoods. However, from their location in March 2018 to date, these baskets were not maintained to prevent their deterioration, nor were those that were already completely dismantled renewed.

The solution

For this reason, the Ministry of the Environment proposes to the Municipal Planning Office, apart from the installation of the 50 metal cans, the design and installation of baskets made from recycled and processed plastic from different uses, which, They could not be commercialized due to the material that composes them, thus avoiding their use by street inhabitants who have committed the damage through theft and destruction of the deposits that were located on posts and walls in the center of Neiva. “This material is a mixture of a great diversity of types of plastics that cannot be marketed later, which is what is made of what is called plastic wood, with which many pieces of furniture are made and with which baskets can be designed. that they are not going to be attractive because they are not going to have a commercial value and, therefore, they are going to be protected from vandalism”, noted the Secretary of the Environment, Hernando Duarte.

According to the Neiva Solid Waste Comprehensive Management Plan (PGIRS) designed in 2016, the Ciudad Limpia company together with the Aciscol de Colombia company, within the framework of CRA 720 resolution, must, in addition to providing the cleaning service , provide the city with these new cans and baskets under the environmental policies and programs of the CAM.

However, the Secretary of the Environment has already prepared an approach for, in addition to installing the 50 metal cans in the downtown area, the installation of other deposits and plastic wooden baskets. “We are going to present it to Planning and to the cleaning operator Ciudad Limpia, through a Classification Station (ECA) that has a plastic wood factory. In this way we will be able to counteract the vandalism and the damage that has been done to all the furniture in Neiva, specifically to the baskets, because not only the metal ones have been stolen and damaged, but also the traditional plastic ones, they have been vandalized. but in the downtown there are very few providing the service,” said the secretary of the environment.

The installation of these new plastic wooden bins for the garbage deposit will be carried out next September at points initially such as Parque Santander, Parque Leesburg, Parque de los Niños, Plaza Cívica, Carrera Fifth between Calle 7 and Avenida La Toma, and the second race.

