Muhammad Idris for whom cricket was everything

Commentator Muhammad Idris, who made a home in the hearts of listeners with his interesting style and unconventional cricket commentary, has passed away at the age of 88. He was brother Idris to all of us.

With his death, the golden era of Urdu cricket commentary in Pakistan also came to an end.

A few days ago, I was interviewing the famous cricket commentator Hasan Jalil who came from America, and Idris Sahib’s interesting style of speech was also mentioned. Hasan Jalil while narrating the incident of his cricket commentary in Sri Lanka said: ‘Idris Sahib was doing the commentary. Manzoor Elahi meanwhile hit a powerful six. Idris Sahib had a habit of getting up from his chair whenever a four or six was struck. As he possessed a red-white complexion, his face would turn red. On that occasion too, they became excited and said that they are God’s permission, they belong to Sahiwal and their four sixes have the strength of the milk of Sahiwal’s cows and buffaloes.

Hassan Jalil said, ‘Idris Sahib’s sentence was heard that everyone in the commentary box burst into laughter. When our Sri Lankan colleagues saw our condition, they started asking us what happened that you couldn’t stop laughing. When he was told about this phrase of Idris Sahib, he too could not be surprised.

During the period in which Muhammad Idris did commentary, Umar Qureshi, Chishti Mujahid and Iftikhar Ahmed had a strong hold in the English circle, while there were authoritative commentators like Munir Hussain and Hasan Jalil in Urdu commentary. It has distinguished itself due to its style.

Mohammad Idris freed Urdu commentary from the traditional constraints and gave it such a unique style that whenever he was commentating, the listeners did not imagine leaving the radio set because that was the best way to entertain them and that’s what they thought. That they are sitting in the stadium watching all this.

Idris Sahib’s grasp of words was amazing. He would say such a thing on seeing the palace that the listener could not live without being amused by it.

Something similar happened in the Faisalabad match between Pakistan and West Indies when Wasim Akram and Saleem Yousuf opened their arms in front of the West Indian bowlers and started hitting boundaries, captain Vivian Richards removed his fielders from slip and gully positions and He sent them to the boundary, on which Idris Sahib’s voice echoed on the air, “Where did Richards go your slip and gully?”

He said it so loudly that his voice could be heard far and wide even beyond the mike.

In the same way, when Saeed Anwar scored a century in his typical aggressive style in the tour of Australia, Idris Sahib said, ‘Australians must be thinking today what Imran Khan has brought with him.’

When cricket commentator Tariq Saeed played his first Test as a commentator in Multan in 2003, Idris Sahib was present in the commentary box with him. Incidentally, when Idris Sahib last commented in the Test match against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi in 2018, Tariq Saeed was also there with him.

Tariq Saeed says that Idris Sahib always encouraged his juniors and guided them step by step. It is very difficult to decide whether those commentators were giants or human beings.

Tariq Saeed narrates an incident of Idris Sahib’s Bajla Sanji: ‘It was Inzamam-ul-Haq’s last Test match. I was going to Gaddafi Stadium for commentary with Idris Sahib when we met a person outside who said that he had only come to see Inzamam-ul-Haq batting. At that time, Inzamam-ul-Haq’s form was very bad. Idris Sahib told Azrah Tafnan to this person, go quickly and see Inzamam-ul-Haq batting in the net, it will be difficult to watch his batting later.

Idris lived a rich life. He was initially associated with Radio Pakistan Peshawar then transferred to Karachi and turned outside broadcast producer to cricket commentator but it all did not come to pass but he had to struggle for it.

In 1978, in the Karachi Test between Pakistan and England, he commented for the first time on a Test match. He himself used to say that Urdu commentary on radio was not easy in those days because the bureaucracy only wanted to listen to English commentary. However, as a result of Munir Hussain’s efforts, Urdu commentary also gained importance.

It is the result of this that in the coming years Arbab Akhtar also understood the importance of Urdu commentary.

Pakistan’s historic win in the 1987 Bangalore Test was also narrated by Idris Sahib. His background is also interesting. The commentary of the last few overs was to be done by Rehan Nawaz in English, but the producer Salman-ul-Mozam, seeing the interesting situation of the match, asked Idris Sahib to continue the commentary in Urdu.

Idris Sahib narrated countless matches in his unique style, but he never forgets the Faisalabad Test match between Pakistan and England, in which he narrated the controversy between Shakur Rana and Mike Gatting.

Idris Sahib Hamdard was also a distributor in Faisalabad, Pakistan. He had a long relationship with Hakeem Muhammad Saeed. Hakeem Muhammad Saeed also loved him very much. Interestingly, he knew Hakimi medicines, so whenever anyone in the commentary box complained of cold and cough, he would immediately order effervescent and other medicines through his driver and give them to them.

Whenever there was a cricket match in Faisalabad, his house used to be the center of invitation for domestic and foreign commentators and other friends. Foreign guests were always recognized for their hospitality.

In recognition of his services, the media center of Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium was named after him.

Personally, I had the opportunity of several foreign tours with Idris Sahib. The first tour of my journalistic career was to Sri Lanka, where on the love and request of Adis Sahib, I also scored the Singer Trophy matches. Apart from this, in 1987, I was the scorer with him in the ODI against England in Karachi. Both times I realized that scoring with him was not easy as he was always active not only himself but also kept the scorer on his toes. In the last moments of the game, his enthusiasm would increase and he would say that now it is not overs but balls are counted and now you keep telling me the runs needed to win by balls.

Although he was unable to do cricket commentary due to declining health, his passion for the game did not diminish and he used to participate in cricket programs on the radio. In his last days, he was confined to his room. Went but used to watch cricket matches on TV.

Cricket was everything to him.

