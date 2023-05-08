Home » Muharrem İnce: Let Nation Alliance withdraw and support me – Politics News
News

Muharrem İnce: Let Nation Alliance withdraw and support me – Politics News

by admin
Muharrem İnce: Let Nation Alliance withdraw and support me – Politics News

President the name of which is the most controversial subject in the process of determining the candidates. Muharrem Ince, with the People’s Alliance made remarks about it. During the nomination process, İnce clearly denied the claims that ‘Kılıçdaroğlu will withdraw’ and argued that if the Nation Alliance withdraws in his favor, he will win the election.

Ince used the following statements in his speech in Antalya;

They say to me, ‘You are interrupting the Nation Alliance’s game.’ I was interrupting the game of the People’s Alliance. They are telling me wrong. Who are the family members here? You are from the Homeland Party. According to me Nation Alliance let him support me, the election is guaranteed. The votes of the Nation Alliance are already bone. There is a third way here too. These are not for you. These AK Parti’den came here. Come on, support me. Let’s walk from here.

Click for Other Political News

See also  "Apples, pears, etc. are in full bloom 10 days early"... Government, intensive promotion of low-temperature damage prevention :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

You may also like

Cheaper gasoline for motorcycles?

Vaudoise Versicherungen Holding AG: The shareholders accept all...

Migrants accelerate their pace and transform Texas city...

Colombian youth tennis won 15 international awards

Expansion of the bouldering center – one million...

Telangana intermediate annual exam results will be released...

Universidad del Valle reissued a book by César...

Avance Gas Holding Ltd: 2023 AGM Results Notification

Allegations against Imran Khan’s serving army officer unacceptable:...

This is how the winners of the 56th...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy