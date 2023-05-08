Muharrem İnce: Let Nation Alliance withdraw and support me – Politics News

President the name of which is the most controversial subject in the process of determining the candidates. Muharrem Ince, with the People’s Alliance made remarks about it. During the nomination process, İnce clearly denied the claims that ‘Kılıçdaroğlu will withdraw’ and argued that if the Nation Alliance withdraws in his favor, he will win the election.

Ince used the following statements in his speech in Antalya;

They say to me, ‘You are interrupting the Nation Alliance’s game.’ I was interrupting the game of the People’s Alliance. They are telling me wrong. Who are the family members here? You are from the Homeland Party. According to me Nation Alliance let him support me, the election is guaranteed. The votes of the Nation Alliance are already bone. There is a third way here too. These are not for you. These AK Parti’den came here. Come on, support me. Let’s walk from here.

Click for Other Political News