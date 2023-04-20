Home » Mühlviertel moments of pleasure | News.at
A festival for the whole family awaits guests around the training center in the district of Veichter. It starts at 10.30 a.m. with a morning pint organized by the Marktmusik Ried in der Riedmark. After that, visitors can go on a pleasure tour with a farmer’s market, coffee shop and nutritional advice until 4 p.m., get to know new agricultural technology on school tours or pass the time with a children’s program, dance performances and Schuhplattler performances. A day that is apparently already motivating the students to jump in the air.

