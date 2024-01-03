Mühlviertler (55) threw bricks at a moving car and urinated in the cell

An 18-year-old from the Freistadt district reported to the Freistadt police station at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday and stated that her car was damaged on a freight road in Lasberg when a brick was thrown onto her windshield. Several patrols then drove to the reported address. The reason: A man (55) lives at the address who has often been noticed in the past for his willingness to use violence.

When he arrived, the 55-year-old opened the front door with a kitchen knife in his hand and threatened the police. Since the man did not drop the knife despite police intervention, patrols from the SIG (Rapid Intervention Group) were called in to assist. The special forces forcibly opened the front door and arrested the man.

While he was being held in the holding cell, the 55-year-old continued to behave aggressively and urinated in the cell. He was taken to the prison by order of the Linz public prosecutor.

