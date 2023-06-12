Mühlviertler Classic this year more international than ever

The Mühlviertel Classic 2023 will take place with a strong international touch: On the one hand, teams from eight nations will be at the start from June 15th to 17th – and on the other hand, the route will cross borders to neighboring South Bohemia for the first time.

There they immediately chose the World Heritage Site of Krumlov as their destination. On Thursday, June 15, from 1:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., the field of more than 130 vehicles will roll through the center of the famous Czech city.

The local fans and visitors are offered an illustrious field on the two Mühlviertel Classic days: This goes back (with a Bentley Open Tourer) to the year of manufacture 1929 and includes a number of vehicles from the 1930s (Lagonda, Riley, Alvis , …), to post-war models from the 1950s and 1960s. Responsible for the colorful mixture is chief Rudi Sammer, who once again used his excellent contacts in the scene to bring special vehicles and their international crews to the Mühlviertel.

The automotive treasures characterize the Classic in the tourist region Mühlviertler Hochland as well as the special event concept: In addition to the sporting part, this also offers enough time for “fuel talks” and culinary delights. The latter is cultivated, for example, at the evening events in the motor park at the Hotel Guglwald, where the participants are spoiled by top chefs in line with the regional High:Indulgence strategy. The focus at the award ceremonies is also on charity: For many years now, the net proceeds of the event have been donated to an aid fund that helps with cases of social hardship in the region.