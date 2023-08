He wanted to stop. Really. But he couldn’t find a suitable place for it. That’s the only reason he drove more than five kilometers. What a driver from Königswiesen (district Freistadt) heard yesterday morning after pursuing a fleeing truck driver from Tragwein to Bad Zell and stopping him there, he could only comment with one sentence: “Have you gone completely crazy?” Thursday morning, just before eight o’clock on the

Share this: Twitter

Facebook