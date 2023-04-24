Muhr am See | Lightning strike – three injured

The storm in the evening has now claimed three injuries in Muhr and triggered a large-scale operation by the fire brigade and rescue service. As reported by the police, the lightning strikes an apartment building on Ansbacher Strasse. Many surrounding fire departments are battling an attic fire and are able to prevent the fire from spreading further. The people in the house were able to escape independently. A woman and a 13-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with high-voltage trauma. A man suffered blast trauma. The fire brigade was finally able to extinguish the fire. The building is no longer habitable for the time being, the police estimate the damage at at least 100,000 euros.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

