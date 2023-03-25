news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 24 – “I’m happy to score even this type of ‘dirty’ goal, I like to always be ready in the box. It’s a good moment for me: I’m happy with these two goals, just as I’m happy of the season I’m playing, but we’re already thinking about the next friendly. There is no more beautiful emotion than scoring with the national team’s shirt. The dedication? To my family who have always supported me”. This was stated by the Italy U21 striker, Samuele Mulattieri, at the end of the friendly match won by the Azzurrini 2-0 in Backa Topola against their equal category Serbia thanks to his brace (ANSA).

