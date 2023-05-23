Home » Multi-billion deal announced: Apple and Broadcom to be close partners in the future | news
News

Multi-billion deal announced: Apple and Broadcom to be close partners in the future | news

by admin
Multi-billion deal announced: Apple and Broadcom to be close partners in the future | news
Apple’s plans had actually been to develop future mobile phone chips on its own. However, the monumental project had to be shelved because, according to reports, it was not possible to move through the patent minefield and to Qualcomm, even with Apple’s resources substitute. The change of course was still remembered second plan victim, because Apple probably wanted to replace Qualcomm as well as Broadcom, previously a supplier of WiFi components. As an official announcement now shows, this is no longer the case – instead, Apple and Broadcom are becoming much closer partners and are greatly expanding their cooperation.

Will the 5G chip come from Apple after all?
You can read about a multi-billion dollar deal for the manufacture of essential components in the USA that will last for many years. This includes, among other things, chip and antenna technology for wireless communication – 5G products including FBAR filters are explicitly mentioned. In this way, Apple could work together with Broadcom to do what it couldn’t do without such a broad-based partner. At least avoiding the dependency on Qualcomm sounds like a realistic goal given the announcements.

Apple relies more on the US
Tim Cook will be in the press release quoted as saying that they are excited about how much American ingenuity, creativity and innovative spirit can be used in the future. Core technologies come from the domestic market – which corresponds to Apple’s declared goal of gradually reducing the hitherto very strong focus on China.

See also  The electoral "derby" in the family: mother and daughter are candidates in two different municipalities

More than $400 billion in five years
The financial magnitude is also discussed in the press release – the company intends to invest tens of billions in future 5G technologies. The latest announcement comes in line with the 2021 pledge to invest $430 billion in the US economy over five years. However, all partner companies and suppliers are also included in this value.

Stock market reacts
As an immediate reaction to the announcement of the cooperation, there were immediately significant shifts in course. Broadcom went up, Qualcomm’s stock fell noticeably for a short time, but then recovered. Apple investors, on the other hand, were neither positively nor negatively impressed in the short term.

You may also like

To catch up with the predial

Diversions in rail traffic due to the Mannheim...

The number of detainees for military operations increases

Cerro Bravo: define actions for suspension of gas...

Xi Jinping presided over the first meeting of...

Storm: mudslide rolls through houses in Thal |...

They murdered a policeman in Guayaquil

A new return of indigenous people to Bagadó...

Xi Jinping presided over the first meeting of...

He proposes that Biess become a first-tier bank...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy