Multi-billion deal announced: Apple and Broadcom to be close partners in the future | news

Will the 5G chip come from Apple after all?
You can read about a multi-billion dollar deal for the manufacture of essential components in the USA that will last for many years. This includes, among other things, chip and antenna technology for wireless communication – 5G products including FBAR filters are explicitly mentioned. In this way, Apple could work together with Broadcom to do what it couldn’t do without such a broad-based partner. At least avoiding the dependency on Qualcomm sounds like a realistic goal given the announcements.
Apple relies more on the US
Tim Cook will be in the press release quoted as saying that they are excited about how much American ingenuity, creativity and innovative spirit can be used in the future. Core technologies come from the domestic market – which corresponds to Apple’s declared goal of gradually reducing the hitherto very strong focus on China.
More than $400 billion in five years
The financial magnitude is also discussed in the press release – the company intends to invest tens of billions in future 5G technologies. The latest announcement comes in line with the 2021 pledge to invest $430 billion in the US economy over five years. However, all partner companies and suppliers are also included in this value.
Stock market reacts
As an immediate reaction to the announcement of the cooperation, there were immediately significant shifts in course. Broadcom went up, Qualcomm’s stock fell noticeably for a short time, but then recovered. Apple investors, on the other hand, were neither positively nor negatively impressed in the short term.