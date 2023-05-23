Multi-billion deal announced: Apple and Broadcom to be close partners in the future | news

Apple’s plans had actually been to develop future mobile phone chips on its own. However, the monumental project had to be shelved because, according to reports, it was not possible to move through the patent minefield and to Qualcomm, even with Apple’s resources substitute . The change of course was still remembered second plan victim, because Apple probably wanted to replace Qualcomm as well as Broadcom, previously a supplier of WiFi components. As an official announcement now shows, this is no longer the case – instead, Apple and Broadcom are becoming much closer partners and are greatly expanding their cooperation.

Will the 5G chip come from Apple after all?

You can read about a multi-billion dollar deal for the manufacture of essential components in the USA that will last for many years. This includes, among other things, chip and antenna technology for wireless communication – 5G products including FBAR filters are explicitly mentioned. In this way, Apple could work together with Broadcom to do what it couldn’t do without such a broad-based partner. At least avoiding the dependency on Qualcomm sounds like a realistic goal given the announcements.

Apple relies more on the US

Tim Cook will be in the press release quoted as saying that they are excited about how much American ingenuity, creativity and innovative spirit can be used in the future. Core technologies come from the domestic market – which corresponds to Apple’s declared goal of gradually reducing the hitherto very strong focus on China.

More than $400 billion in five years

The financial magnitude is also discussed in the press release – the company intends to invest tens of billions in future 5G technologies. The latest announcement comes in line with the 2021 pledge to invest $430 billion in the US economy over five years. However, all partner companies and suppliers are also included in this value.

Stock market reacts

As an immediate reaction to the announcement of the cooperation, there were immediately significant shifts in course. Broadcom went up, Qualcomm’s stock fell noticeably for a short time, but then recovered. Apple investors, on the other hand, were neither positively nor negatively impressed in the short term.