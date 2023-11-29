Multi-billion dollar deals between Pakistan and Kuwait

Last updated November 29, 2023

Kuwait: Agreements worth billions of dollars have been signed between Pakistan and Kuwait. 7 agreements worth billions of dollars have been signed between Pakistan and Kuwait, the agreements include the fields of food security, agriculture, hydel power, water supplies.

Three memorandums of understanding on culture, art, environment and sustainable development were also signed, both leaders expressed their satisfaction at the pace of relations.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar met with First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister of Kuwait. Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir was also present in this meeting. The desire to further strengthen brotherly relations was reiterated in the meeting.

It was agreed to take rapid steps to further strengthen and deepen the relationship, the Prime Minister also prayed for the recovery of the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Caretaker Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Caretaker Energy Minister Muhammad Ali, Caretaker Commerce Minister Gohar Ejaz and Caretaker Law, Climate Change and Water Resources Minister Ahmed Irfan Aslam and Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi were part of the delegation along with the Prime Minister.

