Home » Multi-billion dollar deals between Pakistan and Kuwait
News

Multi-billion dollar deals between Pakistan and Kuwait

by admin
Multi-billion dollar deals between Pakistan and Kuwait

Last updated November 29, 2023

Kuwait: Agreements worth billions of dollars have been signed between Pakistan and Kuwait. 7 agreements worth billions of dollars have been signed between Pakistan and Kuwait, the agreements include the fields of food security, agriculture, hydel power, water supplies.

Three memorandums of understanding on culture, art, environment and sustainable development were also signed, both leaders expressed their satisfaction at the pace of relations.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar met with First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister of Kuwait. Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir was also present in this meeting. The desire to further strengthen brotherly relations was reiterated in the meeting.
It was agreed to take rapid steps to further strengthen and deepen the relationship, the Prime Minister also prayed for the recovery of the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Caretaker Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Caretaker Energy Minister Muhammad Ali, Caretaker Commerce Minister Gohar Ejaz and Caretaker Law, Climate Change and Water Resources Minister Ahmed Irfan Aslam and Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi were part of the delegation along with the Prime Minister.

See also  Billboard will recognize Karol G as the woman of the year 2024

You may also like

Democratic Party selects 5 candidates from ‘Seoul Seodaemun-gu...

Salah Abdeslam challenges transfer to solitary confinement in...

Knokke-Heist declares war on beer bicycles with hefty...

Sexuality in adolescence | KienyKe

Former paramilitary leader returns to Colombia after 16...

Frankfurt, Germany, suspends lighting to celebrate Ramadan, in...

Change to daylight saving time in 2024 in...

Judge prohibited Mancuso from visiting Cesar’s apartment: Why?

Two Sessions Live Express丨Where are water conservancy funds...

Worker falls from the upper floor and is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy