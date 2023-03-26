Home News Multi-city air ticket bookings have returned to pre-epidemic levels. International passenger flight plans involve a total of 123 overseas cities.
Multi-city air ticket bookings have returned to pre-epidemic levels. International passenger flight plans involve a total of 123 overseas cities.

Multi-city air ticket bookings have returned to pre-epidemic levels International passenger flight plans involve a total of 123 overseas cities

New flight season, new expectations. According to the data of a domestic travel platform, since March 2023, the number of air ticket bookings in many domestic cities has returned to the level before the epidemic, and some cities have exceeded the top 25 cities in the same period in 2019. Among them, Sanya, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Shenyang, Haikou, Harbin, Changsha, and Chongqing have more than 2019 inbound and outbound reservations. According to data from the National Immigration Administration, since the implementation of the “Class B and B Control” two months ago, the flow of China‘s entry and exit has rebounded sharply. After the flight season changes this time, the May Day holiday and the Dragon Boat Festival holiday will soon be ushered in, and it is expected that outbound travel will also usher in a breakout point. For passengers, the new flight season means more choices and more convenience for air travel.

Up to now, 60 destination countries have opened up pilot programs for outbound group tours in China. The reporter noticed that the search volume of international air tickets on major platforms has increased rapidly recently, and domestic tourists are most concerned about Vietnam, Italy, France and Spain, among which European countries have seen a rapid increase in tourism attention. It is expected that the outbound travel market will usher in a sharp increase during the “May 1st” holiday and summer vacation.

According to data from the Civil Aviation Administration of China, international passenger flights are planned to involve 123 cities in 62 foreign countries during the summer and autumn seasons, many of which are popular routes for domestic tourists.

At present, there are direct flights from China to Greece, Spain, Serbia and other places. Among them, there are many flights to Vietnam, and the air tickets are as low as less than 1,000 yuan. Due to the influence of market supply and demand, the air ticket prices to Europe and other places are still relatively high.

Qi Qi, an expert at the China Civil Aviation High-quality Development Research Center: The full recovery of international flights requires a process. With the continuous overtime recovery of the entire international passenger flight, there will be a heavy supply on the supply side, which will inevitably lead to the reasonable price of the entire air ticket. price to return.

