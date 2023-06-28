Multi-national media reporters gathered in Pingxiang to write the modern story of a small border town in Guangxi-Chinanews.com Video

Multi-national media reporters gathered in Pingxiang to write the modern story of a small border town in Guangxi

[Explanation]On June 27, the 2023 China-ASEAN Media Pingxiang Tour was launched. Representatives of more than ten ASEAN media will conduct a four-day interview in Pingxiang, Guangxi, a border city between China and Vietnam.

Huang Rongrong, member of the Standing Committee of the Pingxiang Municipal Party Committee and head of the Propaganda Department, introduced at the launch ceremony that day that Pingxiang is a city with two thousand years of historical and cultural heritage, and an important node city for the “Belt and Road” and the Western Land-Sea New Corridor. Huang Rongrong said that Pingxiang officials will continue to promote economic and trade cooperation and cultural exchanges between Guangxi and Vietnam and other ASEAN countries, and accelerate the construction of a modern international port city and an international border tourist destination that is open and cooperative to ASEAN. He hopes that overseas media will focus on Pingxiang Open cooperation, port foreign trade, urban construction, social life, ethnic customs and other aspects, to better spread the Pingxiang story to the world.

During the event, the Cambodian side organized 5 local media including the national TV station to participate in the interview. Chun Zhanpilun, deputy director of the General Administration of News, Film and Television of the Ministry of Information of Cambodia, said that he was very happy to come to Pingxiang for exchanges.

Pingxiang, Guangxi borders Vietnam, with prosperous fruit trade and frequent tourism and cultural exchanges. This time, the Cambodian side organized 5 local media including the national TV station to participate in the interview, hoping to let the readers of ASEAN countries know about Pingxiang and China-ASEAN cross-border trade.

[Explanation]Zhang Chunmei, special assistant to the chairman and executive director of Indonesia International Daily Newspaper Group, said that Pingxiang has a “dual identity” of a famous historical scenic spot and an important border city, and overseas Chinese media professionals will help expand the “friend circle” of China and Indonesia , with a keen eye and a unique perspective, to show the world the style and charm of the border city Pingxiang.

For this place with “dual identities”, it is more worthy of our overseas Chinese media to promote and promote, because in fact, Pingxiang and Vietnam have interacted, reciprocal, and mutually beneficial, but this is not enough. Many countries in ASEAN have The demand in this area, I think, as our overseas Chinese media, we should do a good job in promoting this area.

[Explanation]Liu Jiming, president of the Philippine Asia-Pacific News Agency, said that he was amazed at China‘s development speed and openness. China and ASEAN countries should have more exchanges and increase people-to-people exchanges to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results.

As an overseas Chinese-language media worker, we try our best to use the real voices we see and hear to spread it, to carry it forward, and then let more people-to-people bonds connect, and let (Chinese people and) more ASEAN It is our concern that the people of the country increase more economic exchanges, even our media exchanges, and then increase the mutually beneficial economic benefits of all of us. I want to say one thing, that is, I think that this place where “fruit freedom” has been realized is worth looking forward to and worth visiting.

[Explanation]On the same day, the 2023 Guangxi Pingxiang China-Vietnam Border Tourism Festival opened. The theme of this tourism festival is “Implementing the RCEP Strategy and Deepening ASEAN Cooperation and Development”. It is reported that the Guangxi Pingxiang China-Vietnam Border Tourism Festival has been held for 28 sessions. It is a shining tourist card on the Sino-Vietnamese border and an important platform for Sino-Vietnamese business exchanges and cooperation.

Wang Weichen, Huang Lingyan, Hu Fangqian reported from Chongzuo, Guangxi

