Multiple crash leaves a woman dead in Monterrey

News

by admin
At 07:30 am this Thursday, September 14, in the 45+90 km sector of the La Ranchería ravine, jurisdiction of the municipality of Monterrey, a traffic accident occurred in which three vehicles were involved and a woman lost her life. .

According to the information issued by the Traffic Section of the Casanare Highway Police, the deadly accident would have occurred because the truck in which the fatality was traveling, identified as Mónica Yineth Ríos García, would not have respected the safety distance.

According to the police report, the tractor-trailer vehicle with license plate LJT-428 and the crane with license plate DYO-155 where the driver and the woman who died were traveling were traveling in the direction of Monterrey, when the tractor-trailer braked suddenly, the affected persons collided from the rear. , also causing damage to a third trailer type vehicle with license plate R69-774.

It was learned that the drivers of the three vehicles did not have serious injuries; while the case was left at the disposal of the competent authorities who will have to establish responsibilities.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

