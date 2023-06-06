Multiple departments open the “Quiet Night Guard” mode to create a quiet atmosphere for test preparation-Minnan Net

In the past few days, Fuzhou’s urban and rural construction, urban management, ecological environment, public security and traffic police and other departments have launched the “examination protection” mode to focus on city appearance and control noise, so as to create a quiet and orderly preparation environment for candidates.

On the evening of the 5th, the Taijiang Ecological and Environmental Protection Comprehensive Law Enforcement Brigade conducted a “review” on the entertainment venues and construction sites that have received more complaints since last year to ensure that the rectification of the venues is in place. At 21:00, on the bar street of Vanke Plaza on Baima Road, law enforcement officers used noise measuring instruments to measure the noise in the crowded bar area, and issued a notice to the operators on strengthening the supervision of noise pollution during the high school entrance examination. In the “Maotoubaby” bar, the reporter saw that a soundproof door was installed at the entrance of the bar, and the music inside could not be heard outside the bar. “According to the regulations, after deducting the background sound, the peripheral noise of the entertainment place at night must not exceed 50 decibels, otherwise it will be punished.” Law enforcement officials said.

“During the high school entrance examination, entertainment venues and construction sites in the jurisdiction at night can basically abide by the relevant regulations to ensure that candidates prepare for the exam. In case of noise pollution, citizens can call 12345 to complain, and law enforcement officers will rush to the scene to deal with it as soon as possible.” Taijiang Ecology The person in charge of the Environmental Protection Comprehensive Law Enforcement Brigade said.

“Sister, the college entrance examination will take place in a few days. In order to create a good examination environment and road traffic order for candidates, these sundries, tables and chairs at the door will be moved in…” A few days ago, near the middle school affiliated to Fujian Normal University, Cangshan District urban management law enforcement team persuaded a merchant who violated the “Three Guarantees in front of the door”.

“From May 10th, urban management team members have stood by the school every day to improve the city environment and traffic order. After this period of renovation, the roads have been cleared, and the nearby mobile vendors have disappeared.” Fujian Normal University Affiliated Middle School The relevant person in charge said.

Recently, the Municipal Urban Management Committee formulated a security plan for the college entrance examination, carried out uninterrupted inspections within 200 meters around the test site, and managed fixed-point and fixed-person management. Wait for it to be checked and changed immediately.

“Environmental protection around the test sites during the college entrance examination is our recent focus of ‘focus’.” The relevant person in charge of the Municipal Urban and Rural Construction Bureau told reporters that in combination with the previous “quiet night guard” night construction noise rectification, since mid-May, the surrounding area of ​​the college entrance examination test site Noise control work on construction sites has not stopped.

The reporter learned that compared with the 16 test sites in the four urban areas, each test site has a supervisor who is “full-time” responsible for the construction noise control work of the projects under construction around the test site. At the same time, Fuzhou City also announced to the public the construction site noise pollution reporting telephone number 0591-83354289, and immediately implemented rectification after receiving the appeal.

Improve the signs and markings around the test sites, strengthen traffic command and guidance, and strengthen traffic order regulation… The reporter learned from the traffic police detachment of the Municipal Public Security Bureau on the 5th that the Fuzhou traffic police department has adopted ten measures to escort the college entrance examination.

These measures include improving the signs and markings around the test sites, temporarily adding no-sounding signs, retractable guardrails, reflective cones and other facilities on the roads around the test sites in the urban area; launching the “College Entrance Examination Through Train” to open up fast lanes for the examination, delivery and related official vehicles ; Strengthen traffic command and guidance, deploy more police forces on the test sites and surrounding roads, especially on easily congested roads and intersections, to ensure that the roads around the test site are unobstructed; strengthen traffic order regulation, strictly check motor vehicles for parking and honking indiscriminately during the day, and fix vehicles at night. “Street bombing” and other illegal acts; optimize the traffic organization near the test site to maximize the efficiency of traffic; standardize the parking order around the test site, guide the orderly parking of centralized test-taking vehicles, and allow candidates to get on and off the car in a safe and orderly manner. (Reporter Huang Lingmu Fangting Sun Man Zhang Tieguo correspondent Zheng Qiaoling)

Original title: Multiple departments open the “Quiet Night Guard” mode to create a quiet atmosphere for exam preparation

Editor in charge: Zeng Shaolin