Multiple districts in Beijing released plans for new primary and secondary schools in 2023, and these schools will also be built

Zhao Siyao, intern reporter of Beijing Daily Client

A few days ago, the 46th meeting of the Standing Committee of the 15th Beijing Municipal People’s Congress passed a resolution agreeing with the municipal government’s implementation opinions on important livelihood projects in 2023. Among them, Beijing will add 20,000 primary and secondary school places, continue to carry out summer childcare services; add 6,000 childcare places, and standardize and upgrade childcare institutions.

Multiple districts have released plans for new primary and secondary school degrees in 2023 and plans for new construction, renovation and expansion of schools, summarized as follows:

Chaoyang District

1080 new primary and secondary school places

New construction, reconstruction and expansion of 2 primary and secondary schools

Start the construction of 3 schools including the Dongba North Campus of Beijing Middle School

The coverage rate of inclusive kindergartens is over 87%

Haidian District

Added 5,560 primary and secondary school places

Promoting the quality and balanced development of compulsory education

Continue to optimize the layout of educational resources

Multiple ways to expand the supply of compulsory education degrees

Shijingshan District

Added 2,940 primary and secondary school places

It is planned to complete the construction of Shijingshan School and Jinding Street Primary School of Beijing No. 11 School and put them into use

Promote the construction of Shijingshan School (new site) of the Affiliated Middle School of Peking University

Commenced the construction of supporting schools in the southeast area of ​​Shougang and supporting primary schools in Yamenkou

Changping District

Added 3,870 primary and secondary school places

Implement the three-year action plan for the priority development of education

Completed and put into use Shahe Center Kindergarten and other projects

Increase the proportion of children in public kindergartens to 38%

Commencement of projects such as Changping School Directly Affiliated to Beijing Normal University and Tiantongyuan Tsinghua Primary School

Fangshan District

Added 2,660 primary and secondary school places

Accelerate the three-year action plan for the construction of primary and secondary schools

The high school of the Experimental School Affiliated to BIT, the Fangshan Branch of Huangchenggen Primary School, and the Changyang Branch of Yucai School will start construction

The supporting schools for resettlement housing in Qinglong Lake, the primary school affiliated to the teacher training school in Fangshan District, and the Xingjiawu Primary School are striving to start construction

Actively introduce Zhongguancun No. 3 Primary School to carry out cooperative education

Accelerate the preliminary procedures for the high school of Tsinghua High School, Eleven Fengxian School, Beijing Sixth Experimental School (undertaken by the High School Attached to Renmin University of China), and Future Experimental School of Capital Normal University

Yanqing District

Added 400 primary school places

150 supplementary preschool places

Completed the main project of the construction project of Beijing Bayi Experimental School