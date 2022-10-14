[The Epoch Times, October 13, 2022](The Epoch Times reporters Xiao Lusheng and Luo Ya interviewed and reported) On the eve of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the blockade and control measures in many places in the mainland have been upgraded. Leisure and entertainment venues in at least seven districts including Putuo District in Shanghai have been suspended, and 14 districts are listed as medium-risk areas for the epidemic. Huadu District, Guangzhou, Guangdong, and Nantou Town, Zhongshan City are closed.

Multiple districts in Shanghai shut down entertainment venues

On October 12, Shanghai Songjiang District Culture and Tourism Bureau officially announced that from that day on, Songjiang District will suspend the opening of leisure and entertainment venues. Previously, Putuo District, Changning District, Qingpu District, Yangpu District, Jiading District, and Jing’an District required the closure of Internet cafes, cinemas and other entertainment venues.

In addition, Yangpu Park in Yangpu District and Zhujiajiao Ancient Town Scenic Spot in Qingpu District were closed from the 12th.

According to an official announcement from Shanghai, 14 places, including Sunshine Shui’an Jiayuan Community, Lane 88, Weidi Road, Dachang Town, Baoshan District, are medium-risk areas, and residents cannot stay in the area. These medium-risk areas cover seven districts in Shanghai, including Putuo, Jing’an, Minhang, Yangpu, Jiading, Baoshan and Pudong New Area.

Ms. Chen, who lives near Xinhua Hospital in Yangpu District, told the Epoch Times reporter on the 12th that Shanghai has now upgraded the control. Xinhua Hospital is not in the designated epidemic area, but requires family members not to accompany the patient. If family members want to accompany the patient, they must be admitted to the hospital with the patient and cannot come out casually until the patient is discharged.

Mr. Huang, a Shanghai citizen, said, “Shanghai is also taking turns blocking. We are like being locked in a zoo. We are already numb. Now because there is a meeting (the 20th National Congress), they keep blocking.” “Chinese people have been kidnapped. ,no way.”

Mr. Wang, a resident of Shanghai, told The Epoch Times on the 12th, “Now it is purely for the political needs of the 20th National Congress, to control the society and toss artificially. When will nucleic acid testing be done?”

“Nucleic acid testing is free in Shanghai in October, but what will happen in November? I don’t know yet. There is no money now.” Mr. Wang said, “Now there are reports in many places that nucleic acid testing funds are difficult, and the finances have no money to pay.”

“Everyone now knows that (nucleic acid testing) is deceptive. It used to sample 10,000 tubes, only part of it (testing), and the rest (sampling) was thrown away, not to say (these samples were) negative. Now There are policies above and countermeasures below. Everyone knows that this is a game, but now it is a political task,” he said.

Mr. Wang went to Suzhou recently. The local government officials in Xiangcheng District of the city told him privately that the nucleic acid test in Xiangcheng District cost 12 million yuan a month, and Xiangcheng District could not get the money. Suzhou City gave 4 million yuan, which is still worse. 8 million, let them figure out a solution by themselves.

“They (the local government) apportioned to the enterprises, and asked some enterprises for 2 million yuan in the name of borrowing,” said Mr. Wang, “If the company does not borrow money, they will check your account and say that you will be fined 10 million yuan for tax evasion. So whether you ‘lent’ to the government $2 million or fined $10 million, it’s your choice.”

Mr. Wang said that some bosses have no choice but to “borrow money” to the government, “but the government will not repay the ‘borrowed money’, and when a new official arrives, it will not recognize the old account of the previous official, and the other party will say that the previous official has already Retired, I don’t care. In fact, the government is extortion now.”

On the 13th, the Huadu District of Guangzhou City announced that due to the need for prevention and control, from 8:00 a.m. on the 13th, all staff in the Huadu District will be tested for nucleic acid. All local catering service units suspend dine-in. Entertainment venues such as dance halls, cinemas, indoor swimming pools, chess and card rooms, libraries and other closed and semi-closed places are temporarily closed. All primary and secondary schools and kindergartens suspend returning to school and offline teaching, and off-campus training institutions suspend offline teaching.

In some areas of Xinhua Street and Huacheng Street, such as the south of Sandong Avenue and the north of Huadu Lake, residents of Yabao Xincheng Community and other places do not go out.

The notification also requires all personnel in the above areas to conduct nucleic acid “two tests a day”, that is, two nucleic acid tests in one day.

The topic of lockdown in Huadu District, Guangzhou is on the top search list on Baidu and Weibo in mainland China. Netizens questioned “two inspections a day”: “What is this operation? Anti-epidemic needs, or financing needs of inspection agencies?” “People are eager to return to normal life.”

Nantou Town, Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province also announced nucleic acid testing for all staff and traffic control.

Nantou Town suspends gathering activities such as meetings and forums, closed places such as KTVs and Internet cafes suspend business, schools, childcare institutions, offline training institutions, etc. suspend offline services, and restaurants cancel dine-in.

