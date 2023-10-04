Multiple People Shot at Intersection in Holyoke, Massachusetts: Police Investigation Underway

Multiple People Shot in Holyoke, Massachusetts

Holyoke, Massachusetts – In a shocking incident, several people were shot on Wednesday at the intersection of Maple and Sargeant streets in Holyoke. Local police have confirmed the incident and are currently investigating the matter.

The Holyoke Police Department responded to multiple calls for help and received ShotSpotter notifications shortly before 1:00 p.m. The ShotSpotter program, a detection system that enables authorities to detect, locate, and respond to gunshots, played a crucial role in alerting the police.

According to Holyoke Police Detective Beben, several individuals were shot, although the exact number remains unknown at this time. The police have classified the investigation as active and ongoing, urging the public to avoid the intersection of Sargeant and Maple streets.

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia’s office released a statement acknowledging the incident. “Shortly before 1 p.m today, there was a shooting at the intersection of Maple and Sargeant streets in Holyoke. Multiple gunshot victims were reported. The police investigation is currently active and ongoing,” the statement read.

The mayor’s office also promised to provide more details about the shooting later in the day.

Holyoke, located about 90 miles west of Boston, is a city with a population of nearly 38,000 and is known for being home to the prestigious International Volleyball Hall of Fame.

This incident is unfortunately not an isolated event in the area. According to records from the Holyoke Police Department’s ShotSpotter system, in the last six months alone, there have been 113 shooting incidents. Of these, 72 occurred near playgrounds, 27 near educational institutions, and 110 near commercial establishments.

During this period, Holyoke security forces have confiscated 457 bullets and seven firearms, leading to ten arrests in connection with these incidents. Additionally, six victims have been identified.

As this is a developing story, more information is expected to be released by Garcia’s office in the coming hours.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

