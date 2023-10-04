Multiple People Shot in Active Shooter Situation at Morgan State University

Baltimore, MD – A terrifying incident unfolded on Tuesday at Morgan State University in Baltimore, leaving several people injured after shots were fired on campus. The Baltimore Police Department swiftly responded to the scene and urged everyone to seek shelter, while advising the public to avoid the area.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, an “active shooter situation” was reported on campus. Police spokesman Vernon Davis confirmed that at least four individuals were shot during the incident. The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.

Morgan State University, a historically black institution, currently has approximately 9,000 enrolled students as of fall 2022. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with students and faculty alike expressing concern and fear.

As police swiftly cordoned off the south entrance to the campus, near the dormitory buildings, a police helicopter circled overhead to assist in the ongoing security operation. The heightened alert was palpable as officers worked diligently to secure the area and ensure the safety of everyone on campus.

Ish Sargent, a 20-year-old resident living near the campus, described the panic in the moments following the incident. Sargent noted that she and her friends were drawn outside by the sound of the circling helicopter, unaware of the unfolding tragedy. Luckily, they did not hear the sound of gunshots. Sargent admitted that while she typically does not worry about gun violence in the area, this incident occurring within a school environment was deeply unsettling.

“However, in a school that is crazy,” Sargent said, clearly shaken. “People just shot.”

The police investigation is still ongoing, and authorities are working diligently to gather more information regarding the incident. Updates are expected to be promptly released to the public as they become available.

This shocking incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing threat of gun violence, even within supposedly safe spaces such as educational institutions. The Morgan State University community, along with the wider Baltimore community, is now grappling with the aftermath of this senseless act.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families during this difficult time. It is our hope that law enforcement swiftly brings the perpetrators to justice, and that steps are taken to proactively address and prevent incidents like these from occurring in the future.

