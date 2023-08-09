Home » Multiple Rivers and Reservoirs in Heilongjiang Province Exceed Warning Levels After Heavy Rainfall
Multiple Rivers and Reservoirs in Heilongjiang Province Exceed Warning Levels After Heavy Rainfall

Heilongjiang Province in China is currently experiencing high water levels in several rivers, as reported by the Heilongjiang Provincial Hydrology and Water Resources Center. As of 8:00 on August 9th, eight rivers in the province were still exceeding the warning water level, while six reservoirs were operating beyond the flood limit.

These rivers include the Songhua River, Lalin River, Muling River, Mangniu River, and Ash River. The water levels in these rivers have surpassed the warning level by 0.1 to 2.31 meters. Specifically, the Ash River’s Ma’anshan Station, the Muling River’s Mishan Bridge Station, and the Lalin River’s Caijiagou Station have all exceeded the guaranteed water level by 0.21 to 0.28 meters.

The Songhua River, one of the main rivers in the region, currently has a water level of 97.09 meters at the Yilan Station, which is 0.29 meters higher than the warning water level. The flow rate at this station is measured at 11,600 cubic meters per second. At the Jiamusi Station, the water level is 79.4 meters, exceeding the warning water level by 0.1 meters, with a flow rate of 12,600 cubic meters per second.

Comparing the current water levels to the same period in previous years, it is noted that 11 rivers, including the Hulan River, Lalin River, Ant River, Mudanjiang River, and Muling River, have water levels that are 0.26 to 2.47 meters higher. However, the Emur River, Gan River, Huma River, Naoli River, and Nemoer River have water levels that are 0.33 to 1.33 meters lower.

Additionally, as of 8:40 on the 9th, three large reservoirs, two medium-sized reservoirs, and one small reservoir in Heilongjiang Province were still operating beyond the flood limit by 0.06 meters to 0.76 meters.

