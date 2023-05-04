multiple robbery of the “Motoladrones” in the north of Cali

Beyond the fact that the Cali authorities maintain constant operations in order to capture the Motothieves that have whipped the citizenrythey continue with their criminal acts.

The last case was recorded in a video that circulates on social networks, where it is evident that several assailants initially steal belongings to a citizen, but when noticing the presence of more people they decided to rob them anyway. In total there were three victims.

This new chapter of crime was recorded on security cameras in the Los Andes neighborhood, located in commune 5 north of Cali.

So far, neither the Metropolitan Police nor any government security entity in Cali has spoken before this reprehensible fact.

