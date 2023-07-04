Multiple Shooting in Philadelphia Leaves Four Dead and Two Injured, Suspect in Custody

Multiple Shooting in Southwest Philadelphia Leaves Four Dead

PHILADELPHIA – A shooting in the Kingsessing neighborhood of southwest Philadelphia has left four people dead and two others injured. The incident occurred on Monday night, according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

The suspect, who was reportedly wearing a bulletproof vest, opened fire with a rifle, resulting in the tragic deaths of four males. The two injured victims, aged 2 and 13, are said to be in stable condition. One of the minors has been transferred to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, while the others were taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

The shooting took place at around 8:30 p.m. in the area of South 56th Street and Chester Avenue. Police received multiple calls and when they arrived at the scene, they heard shots being fired by the suspect, who continued shooting for several minutes.

The suspect was apprehended without incident in an alley and was found in possession of a bulletproof vest, multiple magazines of ammunition, an automatic rifle, a pistol, and a police scanner. Commissioner Outlaw praised the bravery of the responding officers, stating, “Unfortunately, we have six victims here, but it could have been more if it weren’t for the agents.”

Outlaw added, “At this point all we know is that this person decided to leave his home and attack individuals.” Around fifty bullet casings were found in the area, according to the commissioner.

In an update, the police department confirmed that a second person is in custody, believed to have responded with their own weapon to the attacker. The weapon has been seized as evidence.

Philadelphia Mayor expressed his condolences, tweeting, “Horrified by reports of a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. My heart goes out to the loved ones and families of all involved, and I send my prayers to the victims. My sincerest thanks to the Philadelphia Police for their courageous response and the successful apprehension of a suspect. This devastating violence must stop.”

This incident comes as Baltimore police continue their search for suspects involved in a weekend shooting that killed two and injured 28 others. Many of the victims in that case were under the age of 18, and the motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.

The United States has been grappling with gun violence, with the Gun Violence Archive platform reporting over 21,000 firearm-related deaths in the country so far this year. This includes various causes such as accidental shootings, suicides, and mass shootings. The country has witnessed at least 339 mass shootings in 2023 alone, making it the year with the highest number of mass shootings and deaths recorded to date.

As investigations into these incidents continue, authorities and communities across the nation remain committed to finding solutions to address gun violence and prevent further tragedies.

