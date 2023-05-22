Multiple traffic accidents reported near the roundabout Interaction – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 2

The Police reported that the driver of a trailer caused a multiple traffic accident that left eight vehicles damaged and five people injured.

According to the PNC, this mishap occurred at kilometer 10 of the Pan-American highway, Guadalupe canton, near the Integration roundabout.

Eduardo Antonio Rodríguez Molina, 52 years old, was the driver of the trailer and according to the authorities’ report, his brakes went out.

The heavy cargo transport carried every vehicle it found in its path, some drivers reacted in time to avoid being hit by the car.

All the injured people were treated by government first response teams and then transferred to a health center.